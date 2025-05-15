India, Pakistan to extend confidence-building measures after recent DGMO talks: Indian Army The Indian Army announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to extend confidence-building measures (CBMs) following a recent understanding between their Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) on May 10.

New Delhi:

The Indian Army on Friday said that further to the understanding reached between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan on May 10, the two sides have agreed to continue implementing confidence-building measures (CBMs) aimed at reducing alertness levels along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sensitive sectors. In a brief statement, the Indian Army said, “Further to the understanding reached between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan on 10 May 2025, it has been decided to continue confidence-building measures to reduce the alertness levels.”

This development comes as part of ongoing efforts to ease military tensions along the heavily militarized LoC, where frequent ceasefire violations and cross-border shelling have remained a persistent source of conflict. The DGMOs had reportedly discussed measures to prevent inadvertent escalation and improve communication channels to avoid misunderstandings.

While the specific nature of these measures has not been disclosed, experts believe they could include enhanced communication hotlines, reduced troop deployments in sensitive sectors, and more stringent monitoring of potential flashpoints along the border.

The announcement signals a cautious yet significant step towards restoring normalcy in the region, following years of heightened military alert and periodic skirmishes that have strained bilateral relations.