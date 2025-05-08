India-Pakistan tensions: Drones shot down in Jalandhar by Air Defence System Earlier, blackout was enforced in Punjab's Pathankot and Amritsar districts on Thursday evening as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated.

New Delhi:

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, drones have reportedly been shot down in Punjab's Jalandhar. Notably, drone sightings are being reported from Amritsar and Khasa. These drones were intercepted by India's air defence system.

Earlier, a blackout was enforced in Punjab's Pathankot and Amritsar districts on Thursday evening as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated. There were reports of a loud noise heard in Pathankot, which some feared could be shelling from Pakistan, but there was no confirmation.

District authorities said there was no need to panic. Appeals were issued asking people to keep their lights switched off and stay at home.

Tensions have spiralled after Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, in retaliation for the terror attack in Pahalgam.