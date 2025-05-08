Complete blackout in Amritsar, Pathankot, Barmer, Mata Vaishno Devi amid India-Pakistan tensions India-Pakistan tensions: The blackouts were observed as a precautionary measure in several locations including Jammu, Udhampur, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Amritsar.

As tensions between India and Pakistan intensified after Operation Sindoor was launched to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, blackouts were observed in several locations in India, including Jammu, Udhampur, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Uri, Baramula, and Amritsar. The blackouts were observed as a precautionary measure. Pakistan made an attempt to target Jammu's airport; however, India foiled Pakistan's bid as Indian air defence guns shot down the intruding drones.

Earlier, Jammu plunged into darkness as electricity snapped soon after two powerful explosions were heard in the vicinity of the airport. Officials said countermeasures have been initiated, and a few Pakistani drones were downed by the Indian anti-drone system.

According to some eyewitnesses, one of the drones was seen dropping outside the airport.

Earlier on Thursday, Indian military officials said the Indian armed forces foiled attempts by the Pakistani military to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India last night and destroyed a Pakistani air defence system in Lahore.