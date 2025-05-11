India's 'hell-fire' was turning point as Rubio informed Jaishankar about Pak's desire to hold talks: Sources Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

New Delhi:

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 with Indian armed forces destroying nine terror infrastructures in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under the same operation. The Indian Air Force on Sunday said it has successfully executed its assigned tasks with precision and in line with national objectives during Operation Sindoor.

India's stand was clear since May 7 as in the talks with world leaders, India firmly maintained that if Pakistan fires, India will fire back, and if Pakistan stops, India will stop, and there will be no ambiguity.

Here's the turning point in India-Pakistan conflict

However, the turning point came when India retaliated to Pakistan's attack on May 9 with its airstrikes on the same night as well on May 10. This came in retaliation for Pakistan targeting Indian civilian and military areas. India described its air strikes as 'hell fire' by India.

Subsequently, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, after talking to Pakistan Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, informed EAM S Jaishankar that Pakistan was ready to talk.

India, while denying mediation, made it clear that talks should be between DGMOs only. Pakistan DGMO requested a meeting with the Indian counterpart at 1 pm on 10th May. It is to be noted that India informed Pakistan's DGMO on 7th May that it had conducted strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan, but he did not respond. He asked for time after India conducted strikes on air bases.

India has achieved the following objectives through Operation Sindoor:

Military terms: India has decimated the top terror launch pads in Pakistan, including targets in Bahalwalpur, Muridke, and Muzzafarabad. These targets were destroyed in almost 30 minutes' time.

India has decimated the top terror launch pads in Pakistan, including targets in Bahalwalpur, Muridke, and Muzzafarabad. These targets were destroyed in almost 30 minutes' time. Economic terms: Putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance is going to have significant economic ramifications for Pakistan. By attacking terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, India has increased the cost of Pakistani adventurism.

Putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance is going to have significant economic ramifications for Pakistan. By attacking terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, India has increased the cost of Pakistani adventurism. Change in narrative: Indian strikes launched under Operation Sindoor sent a message that India can strike deep into enemy territory if it feels attacks either directly or through non-state actors, like terror organisations.

The Indian strikes on terror nerve centres of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor on May 7 have neutralised the five most wanted terrorists of these organisations, including the mastermind of the IC-814 hijacking in 1999, officials said Saturday