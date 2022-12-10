India, Pakistan rangers exchange fire along International Border in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI No casualties were reported on the Indian side even as the BSF has decided to lodge a "protest" with their Pakistani counterparts, a BSF spokesperson said.

Border Security Force troops and Pak Rangers exchanged fire on Friday along the Anupgarh sector of the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan, officials said.

No casualties were reported on the Indian side even as the BSF has decided to lodge a "protest" with their Pakistani counterparts and have sought a flag meeting on Saturday, a BSF spokesperson said.

He added that Pak Rangers short first as they fired 6-7 rounds at 2 pm "on BSF troops" who were present ahead of the border fence as part of a 'kisaan guard' deployment meant to escort and protect five local farmers working in their farms.

"In retaliation, the BSF 'kisaan guard' party fired about 18 rounds on Pak Rangers," he said. No injury or casualty to the BSF or the farmers has been reported in the incident that took place along the Anupgarh sector in Sriganganagar district of the state, the spokesperson said.

"A protest is being lodged and a flag meeting has been called," the official said. It is very rare that troops exchange fire along the Thar desert comprising Rajasthan front of the IB that also runs along Gujarat, Punjab and Jammu, a senior officer said.

India and Pakistan pledged in February 2021 to exercise complete ceasefire on this front. There have been, however, one or two incidents of violation of this deal since then, including once in the Jammu area in September this year when Pakistani troops fired on a BSF patrol in the Arnia sector.

