India-Pakistan poverty gap widens sharply: World Bank data reveals stark contrasts India's sharp decline in poverty contrasts with Pakistan's deepening crisis, highlighting the impact of governance and economic policies, according to the World Bank.

New Delhi:

India has achieved a remarkable milestone in its fight against poverty. According to the World Bank, the country has lifted approximately 171 million people out of extreme poverty between 2011-12 and 2022-23. The extreme poverty rate fell dramatically from 27.1% to just 5.3%, even after the World Bank raised the global poverty threshold from $2.15 to $3 per person per day.

This progress is widely attributed to India’s strong economic growth, targeted welfare programs, and policy focus on rural development and inclusion. The urban-rural poverty gap has narrowed substantially, and real incomes have shown consistent improvement across demographics.

Pakistan's poverty deepens amid economic crisis

In stark contrast, Pakistan’s poverty rate has surged to over 44%, with 16.5% of the population living in extreme poverty. An additional 1.9 million people are expected to fall into poverty during 2024-25, as the country’s economic growth stagnates at just 2.6%, below its population growth rate.

The World Bank reports that Pakistan’s agriculture sector, employing nearly half the country’s poor, is under severe stress. Factors such as 40% reduced rainfall, pest infestations, and declining crop yields are pushing millions further into poverty. Cotton yields are projected to fall by nearly 30%, while rice and wheat output are also shrinking.

Water shortages and the Indus Waters Treaty fallout

The poverty crisis is worsened by shrinking water availability. The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by India, in response to security concerns, has led to a 15% reduction in water flow to Pakistan's Punjab region. This threatens irrigation-dependent agriculture, particularly during the Kharif season, and has pushed many dams close to dead levels.

Food security and inequality on the rise

The World Bank warns that 10 million people in Pakistan are at risk of acute food insecurity in rural areas. Real incomes for agricultural workers are projected to fall by 0.7% in FY25. Meanwhile, consumption-based inequality has climbed by nearly 2 percentage points since FY21, hovering near a Gini index of 32.

Analysts say the actual disparity may be higher, as household surveys often underrepresent the wealthiest segments.

Aid misuse and terror funding allegations

India’s progress stands in stark contrast to Pakistan’s dependence on foreign aid. Pakistan has received 25 IMF bailout packages, $38.8 billion from international financial institutions, and billions more from China, the Gulf, and the Paris Club. However, critics say much of this aid has been misallocated.

Former Indian diplomats and global analysts have pointed to Pakistan’s lack of transparency and military dominance in economic decision-making. Allegations persist that international funds have been diverted to support terror infrastructure, rather than development.

A tale of two neighbours

The World Bank data paints a vivid picture of diverging paths. India, now the world’s fourth-largest economy, showcases how governance, accountability, and policy-driven reforms can reshape lives. Pakistan, meanwhile, remains mired in structural inefficiencies, political instability, and growing poverty.

As both countries continue to influence regional and global dynamics, their contrasting trajectories underscore a powerful message: poverty is not fate—it is shaped by leadership, choices, and priorities.