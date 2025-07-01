India, Pakistan exchange lists of prisoners and fishermen; New Delhi seeks early repatriation The Government of India has reiterated its demand for the early release and repatriation of all Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, along with their boats, and also for the return of missing Indian defence personnel believed to be in Pakistani custody.

New Delhi:

India and Pakistan on Tuesday exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen held in each other's custody, continuing a long-standing diplomatic practice. The exchange was carried out simultaneously through official diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad, in accordance with the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access signed in 2008. As per the agreement, both nations share these lists biannually on January 1 and July 1.

India lists 463 detainees in custody

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India has shared with Pakistan the names of 382 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen currently in Indian custody, who are either confirmed or believed to be Pakistani nationals. In return, Pakistan has shared details of 53 civilian prisoners and 193 fishermen held in its custody, who are either confirmed or believed to be Indian.

India pushes for swift release and consular access

The Government of India has reiterated its demand for the early release and repatriation of all Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, along with their boats, and also for the return of missing Indian defence personnel believed to be in Pakistani custody. Notably, India has urged Pakistan to expedite the release of 159 Indian detainees who have already completed their sentence.

Additionally, India has called for immediate consular access to 26 civilian prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan’s custody, who are believed to be Indian nationals but have not yet been granted access by Pakistani authorities. India has also emphasised the need for Pakistan to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian detainees awaiting repatriation.

India asks Pakistan to confirm nationality of 80 detainees

Highlighting its humanitarian approach, India has requested Pakistan to speed up the nationality verification process for 80 civilian prisoners and fishermen in Indian custody, whose repatriation is pending due to a lack of confirmation of their Pakistani nationality.

Over 2,700 Indians repatriated since 2014

Due to sustained diplomatic efforts, India has successfully repatriated a total of 2,661 Indian fishermen and 71 Indian civilian prisoners from Pakistan since 2014. Of these, 500 fishermen and 13 civilian prisoners have returned to India since 2023 alone.

