India, Pakistan DGMOs discuss measures to halt hostilities, consider troop reduction | Know details The DGMOs of India and Pakistan held talks on Monday, agreeing to avoid further military escalation and consider reducing troop deployments along the border. This came two days after a full ceasefire was announced, following intense hostilities triggered by India's Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held a hotline discussion on Monday, focusing on measures to prevent further military escalation along the borders. The nearly 45-minute conversation came two days after the two sides agreed to a full ceasefire on May 10, following a week of intense cross-border hostilities.

According to an Indian Army readout, both sides reiterated their commitment to avoid “aggressive and inimical” actions, including refraining from firing a “single shot” at each other. The DGMOs also agreed to consider immediate steps to reduce troop deployments in border and forward areas, reflecting a broader attempt to de-escalate tensions.

The hotline conversation between India's DGMO, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, and Pakistan's DGMO, General Qasim Abdullah, was initially scheduled for 12 noon. However, the talks began around 5 pm, with both sides reviewing the recent ceasefire understanding. Despite some reported violations by Pakistani forces on the night of May 10, the Indian Army noted that the situation remained largely peaceful on Sunday night, marking the first calm period in days.

Operation Sindoor and the path to ceasefire

The ceasefire agreement, announced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on May 10, came in the wake of India’s Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes launched on May 7 against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes were a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.

Following the Indian offensive, Pakistan attempted retaliatory strikes on May 8, 9, and 10, targeting Indian military bases with drones, missiles, and long-range artillery. Indian forces responded with significant force, hitting key Pakistani military installations, including air bases, command centers, and radar sites, effectively crippling their operational capabilities.

Military readiness despite truce

Addressing the media ahead of the DGMO talks, Air Marshal AK Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, said the Indian military remains fully operational and prepared for any further missions if necessary. “Our fight is against terrorists and their support infrastructure. However, it is unfortunate that the Pakistani military chose to intervene, compelling us to respond in kind,” Bharti said. He emphasized that India’s air defense systems had effectively neutralized multiple Pakistani attempts to strike Indian bases.

Bharti, along with Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai and Director General of Naval Operations Vice Admiral A N Pramod, briefed reporters on the ongoing Operation Sindoor, asserting that Indian forces remain on high alert despite the truce. “Despite some minor damage, all our military bases and systems remain fully operational and ready to undertake any further missions, should the need arise,” Bharti added.

(With inputs from PTI)