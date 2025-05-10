S-400, military infrastructure totally safe: India debunks Pakistan's misinformation campaign Addressing the press briefing following the announcement of the India-Pakistan ceasefire, Indian Armed Forces on Saturday exposed Pakistan's misinformation campaign and false narratives it pushed during the conflict.

New Delhi:

Addressing the press briefing following the announcement of the India-Pakistan ceasefire, the Indian Armed Forces on Saturday exposed Pakistan's misinformation campaign and false narratives it peddled during the recent conflict. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi termed Pakistani claims that India's S-400 and BrahMos missile bases were destroyed by Pakistan Air Force's JF-17 "completely wrong". She said Pakistan "ran a misinformation campaign that our airfields in Sirsa, Jammu, Pathankot, Bhatinda, Nalia and Bhuj were damaged, and its misinformation is also completely wrong."

She added, "Thirdly, according to Pakistan's misinformation campaign, our ammunition depot in Chandigarh and Vyas was damaged, which is also completely wrong. Pakistan made false allegations that the Indian Army damaged mosques. I want to make it very clear that India is a secular nation, and our army is a very beautiful reflection of the constitutional value of India."

Addressing the media briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said, "In the highest regard, our operations have been aimed exclusively at terrorist camps and facilities being used for anti-India activities. No religious sites have been targeted by the Indian Armed Forces."

She added, "There has been extensive damage to the crucial Pakistani air bases – Skardu, Jacobabad and Bholari. In addition, a loss of AD weapon systems and radar made the defence of Pakistani airspace untenable."