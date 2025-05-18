India's Operation Sindoor delegations for diplomatic outreach: 59 leaders, 32 countries – Who's going where

In a major diplomatic initiative following Operation Sindoor, the central government has released a list of seven all-party delegations that will visit multiple countries to convey India's firm stance on zero-tolerance towards terrorism and highlight the details of Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to last month's deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
A diplomatic outreach involving 59 political leaders, parliamentarians and former ministers cutting across party lines will travel to 32 countries, including the EU headquarters in Brussels.
Each delegation comprises seven or eight political leaders and is assisted by former diplomats. The seven delegations have 59 members, including 31 political leaders from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and 20 politicians from other parties.
Notably, all seven delegations have at least one Muslim representation, either among politicians or diplomats.
Here's the full list of seven delegations and countries they will visit
Group-1 to visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria
- Delegation leader: BJP MP Baijayant Panda
- Members: Nishikant Dubey (BJP), Phangnon Konyak (BJP), Rekha Sharma (BJP), Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM), Satnam Singh Sandhu, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Harsh Shringla
Group-2 to visit UK, France, Germany, EU, Italy, Denmark
- Delegation leader: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Members: Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena (UBT)), Ghulam Ali Khatana, Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), MJ Akbar, Pankaj Saran
Group-3 to visit Indonesia, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Japan, Singapore
- Delegation leader: JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha
- Members: Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), Yusuf Pathan (Trinamool Congress), Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPIM), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid, Mohan Kumar
Group-4 to visit UAE, Liberia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone
- Delegation leader: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde
- Members: Bansuri Swaraj (BJP), ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML), Atul Garg (BJP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), Manan Kumar Mishra (BJP), SS Ahluwalia, Sujan Chinoy
Group-5 to visit USA, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia
- Delegation leader: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
- Members: Shambhavi (LJP (Ram Vilas)), Sarfaraz Ahmad (JMM), GM Harish Balayogi (TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Milind Murli Deora (Shiv Sena), Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Tejasvi Surya (BJP)
Group-6 to visit Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia
- Delegation leader: DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi
- Members: Rajeev Rai (SP), Mian Altaf Ahmad (NC), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), Ashok Kumar Mittal (AAP), Manjeev S Puri, Jawed Ashraf
Group-7 to visit Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, South Africa
- Delegation leader: NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule
- Members: Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP), Vikramjeet Singh Sahney (AAP), Manish Tewari (Congress), Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Anand Sharma, V Muraleedharan, Syed Akbaruddin
