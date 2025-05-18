India's Operation Sindoor delegations for diplomatic outreach: 59 leaders, 32 countries – Who's going where The government will send seven all-party delegations to convey India's zero-tolerance message against terrorism to key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later in the month of May.

In a major diplomatic initiative following Operation Sindoor, the central government has released a list of seven all-party delegations that will visit multiple countries to convey India's firm stance on zero-tolerance towards terrorism and highlight the details of Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to last month's deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

A diplomatic outreach involving 59 political leaders, parliamentarians and former ministers cutting across party lines will travel to 32 countries, including the EU headquarters in Brussels.

Each delegation comprises seven or eight political leaders and is assisted by former diplomats. The seven delegations have 59 members, including 31 political leaders from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and 20 politicians from other parties.

Notably, all seven delegations have at least one Muslim representation, either among politicians or diplomats.

Here's the full list of seven delegations and countries they will visit

Group-1 to visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria

Delegation leader: BJP MP Baijayant Panda

BJP MP Baijayant Panda Members: Nishikant Dubey (BJP), Phangnon Konyak (BJP), Rekha Sharma (BJP), Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM), Satnam Singh Sandhu, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Harsh Shringla

Group-2 to visit UK, France, Germany, EU, Italy, Denmark

Delegation leader: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad Members: Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena (UBT)), Ghulam Ali Khatana, Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), MJ Akbar, Pankaj Saran

Group-3 to visit Indonesia, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Japan, Singapore

Delegation leader: JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha

JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha Members: Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), Yusuf Pathan (Trinamool Congress), Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPIM), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid, Mohan Kumar

Group-4 to visit UAE, Liberia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone

Delegation leader: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde Members: Bansuri Swaraj (BJP), ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML), Atul Garg (BJP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), Manan Kumar Mishra (BJP), SS Ahluwalia, Sujan Chinoy

Group-5 to visit USA, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia

Delegation leader: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Members: Shambhavi (LJP (Ram Vilas)), Sarfaraz Ahmad (JMM), GM Harish Balayogi (TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Milind Murli Deora (Shiv Sena), Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Tejasvi Surya (BJP)

Group-6 to visit Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia

Delegation leader: DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi Members: Rajeev Rai (SP), Mian Altaf Ahmad (NC), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), Ashok Kumar Mittal (AAP), Manjeev S Puri, Jawed Ashraf

Group-7 to visit Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, South Africa

Delegation leader: NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule Members: Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP), Vikramjeet Singh Sahney (AAP), Manish Tewari (Congress), Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Anand Sharma, V Muraleedharan, Syed Akbaruddin

