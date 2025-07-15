India offers assistance to Bangladesh to preserve Satyajit Ray's ancestral home amid demolition concerns India has offered to assist Bangladesh in preserving and restoring the ancestral home of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, amid reports of its demolition. This effort aims to protect a vital cultural landmark symbolising the shared heritage of Bengal and strengthen ties between the two nations.

New Delhi:

India has extended its willingness to cooperate with Bangladesh in preserving and restoring the ancestral home of the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, which is reportedly being demolished by Bangladeshi authorities. The historic property, located on Horikishore Ray Chowdhury Road in Dhaka, once belonged to Ray's grandfather, the celebrated Bengali writer and litterateur Upendra Kishore Ray Chowdhury.

On Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep sorrow over the demolition and urged the Bangladesh government, led by Mohammad Yunus, to take urgent steps to save this culturally significant site. She also appealed to the Indian government to intervene and help protect the heritage landmark, calling the demolition “heartbreaking.”

Banerjee highlighted the immense cultural value of the property, which holds great importance as a symbol of Bengal's rich literary and cultural renaissance. In a message shared on social media, she stressed that the Ray family has played a vital role in preserving Bengali culture and heritage.

Responding to the concerns, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement underscoring the need to reconsider the demolition and explore options for the restoration of the property. The MEA emphasised that the building’s historic significance as a landmark tied to the Bengal Renaissance and shared cultural history between India and Bangladesh makes it an important site to preserve. The government expressed regret over the demolition and confirmed its readiness to assist Bangladesh in repairing and converting the property into a museum of literature.

Satyajit Ray’s grandfather, Upendra Kishore Ray Chowdhury, was a distinguished author known for his contributions to children’s literature in Bengali. He was also the father of Sukumar Ray, the renowned poet and author of the iconic Bengali poetry collection Abol Tabol, cherished by readers to this day.

The ancestral home's potential loss has raised concerns about safeguarding shared cultural heritage across borders. India’s offer to support restoration efforts marks a significant step toward preserving the legacy of the Ray family and the broader cultural ties between the two countries.

As discussions continue, there is hope that collaborative efforts will save this historic property and honour the literary and cultural contributions of one of Bengal’s most esteemed families.