India not yet in 'community transmission' phase; WHO weighs in on COVID-19 situation in the region

Despite crossing 100,000 coronavirus cases, India is not yet in the 'community transmission' stage of the pandemic. As per latest report issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO), India still has cluster of cases like most countries in the region. The WHO did, however, mark one country in South-East Asia in the community transmission stage.
In WHO's COVID-19 situation report for May 20, India's transmission classification has been marked as 'cluster of cases'. Several other countries classified under 'South-East Asia' in WHO's report, including Bangladesh, Thailand, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Timor-Leste have also been marked under cluster of cases.
Indonesia is the only country in South-East Asia that has been marked under 'community transmission'. As of May 20, Indonesia has 18,496 coronavirus cases including 1,221 deaths.
Nepal and Bhutan, with 402 and 21 cases respectively have been marked under 'sporadic cases'.
COVID-19 Situation Analysis South-East Asia
|Country
|Number of Cases
|Number of Deaths
|Transmission Classification
|India
|106,751
|3,303
|Cluster of Cases
|Bangladesh
|25,121
|370
|Cluster of Cases
|Indonesia
|18,496
|486
|Community Transmission
|Thailand
|3,034
|56
|Cluster of Cases
|Maldives
|1,143
|4
|Cluster of Cases
|Sri Lanka
|1,027
|9
|Cluster of Cases
|Nepal
|402
|2
|Sporadic Cases
|Myanmar
|193
|6
|Cluster of Cases
|Timor-Leste
|24
|0
|Cluster of Cases
|Bhutan
|21
|0
|Sporadic Cases