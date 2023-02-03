India not engaged with Taiwan for rollout of 5g services: Minister Anupriya Patel

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANUPRIYASPATEL "India is not engaged with Taiwan for any help in the areas related to rolling out of 5G services," said Anupriya Patel.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel on Friday said that India is not engaged with Taiwan for any help related to the 5G services rollout. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Patel said that Taiwanese companies are participating in various programmes launched by the government to boost the electronics manufacturing and semiconductor ecosystem in India. The government facilitates and promotes interactions in areas of trade, investment, tourism, culture, education and other such people-to-people exchanges with Taiwan, said Anupriya Patel.

"India is not engaged with Taiwan for any help in the areas related to roll out of 5G services," she added. Replying to another question, the minister said that sugar exports in April-November this fiscal year stood at USD 3.21 billion. On a question related to agri exports, Patel said the primary reason for India's relatively low share in global agriculture export is its huge domestic consumption base due to its large population.

"However, India's share in world export has registered a steady increase over the last 21 years i.e. from 1.1 per cent in 2000 to 2.4 per cent in 2021," she said. According to the data provided in her reply, India's wheat exports stood at USD 1.5 billion during the first eight-month of this fiscal.

