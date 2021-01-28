Defeating Coronavirus: No Covid case in 147 districts in last 7 days

The coronavirus tally in India has reached 1,07,01,193 on Thursday with 11,666 fresh cases while the number of active cases stands at 1,73,740, as per Union Health Ministry daily bulletin. 78 per cent of the active cases are concentrated in five states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and West Bengal. While Maharashtra and Kerala consist of 70 per cent of the infections.
Addressing a press conference over the coronavirus situation in India, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, "147 districts in the country haven't seen a case of COVID-19 in last 7 days, while 18 haven't seen a case in the last 14 days."
"Six districts have not seen any Covid-19 case in last 21 days and 21 have seen not even a single infection in last 28 days," Vardhan added.
The health minister also said that 153 cases of UK variant have been detected in India so far.
With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries, India's recovery rate has reached nearly 97 per cent. The country's recovery rate is one of the highest globally. 1,03,73,606 people have recovered till date and 14,301 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, as many as 1,53,847 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus nationwide, out of which, 123 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,43,38,773 samples tested for COVID-19 up to January 27. Of these, 7,25,653 samples were tested yesterday.
A total of 23,55,979 people have been vaccinated till now.
Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|4922
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1369
|878828
|7152
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|15
|16753
|56
|4
|Assam
|2104
|213857
|1081
|5
|Bihar
|1645
|256014
|1490
|6
|Chandigarh
|146
|20339
|334
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|4513
|289708
|3647
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|6
|3388
|2
|9
|Delhi
|1501
|621995
|10829
|10
|Goa
|737
|51600
|763
|11
|Gujarat
|3976
|251862
|4382
|12
|Haryana
|1254
|263236
|3014
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|331
|55991
|974
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1050
|121253
|1931
|15
|Jharkhand
|723
|116706
|1066
|16
|Karnataka
|6317
|918859
|12207
|17
|Kerala
|72476
|829452
|3663
|18
|Ladakh
|48
|9511
|129
|19
|Lakshadweep
|69
|0
|0
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|3053
|247418
|3799
|21
|Maharashtra
|44624
|1920006
|50894
|22
|Manipur
|161
|28476
|370
|23
|Meghalaya
|89
|13506
|146
|24
|Mizoram
|42
|4311
|9
|25
|Nagaland
|57
|11938
|88
|26
|Odisha
|1226
|331535
|1906
|27
|Puducherry
|282
|38006
|646
|28
|Punjab
|2080
|164745
|5581
|29
|Rajasthan
|2664
|311679
|2761
|30
|Sikkim
|102
|5844
|133
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|4676
|819306
|12333
|32
|Telengana
|2698
|289631
|1594
|33
|Tripura
|21
|32934
|391
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1439
|92748
|1639
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|6368
|584372
|8636
|36
|West Bengal
|5868
|552877
|10139
|Total#
|173740
|10373606
|153847