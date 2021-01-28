Defeating Coronavirus: No Covid case in 147 districts in last 7 days

Image Source : PTI India sees 11,666 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

The coronavirus tally in India has reached 1,07,01,193 on Thursday with 11,666 fresh cases while the number of active cases stands at 1,73,740, as per Union Health Ministry daily bulletin. 78 per cent of the active cases are concentrated in five states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and West Bengal. While Maharashtra and Kerala consist of 70 per cent of the infections.

Addressing a press conference over the coronavirus situation in India, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, "147 districts in the country haven't seen a case of COVID-19 in last 7 days, while 18 haven't seen a case in the last 14 days."

"Six districts have not seen any Covid-19 case in last 21 days and 21 have seen not even a single infection in last 28 days," Vardhan added.

The health minister also said that 153 cases of UK variant have been detected in India so far.

With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries, India's recovery rate has reached nearly 97 per cent. The country's recovery rate is one of the highest globally. 1,03,73,606 people have recovered till date and 14,301 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,53,847 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus nationwide, out of which, 123 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,43,38,773 samples tested for COVID-19 up to January 27. Of these, 7,25,653 samples were tested yesterday.

A total of 23,55,979 people have been vaccinated till now.

Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 4922 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 1369 878828 7152 3 Arunachal Pradesh 15 16753 56 4 Assam 2104 213857 1081 5 Bihar 1645 256014 1490 6 Chandigarh 146 20339 334 7 Chhattisgarh 4513 289708 3647 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 3388 2 9 Delhi 1501 621995 10829 10 Goa 737 51600 763 11 Gujarat 3976 251862 4382 12 Haryana 1254 263236 3014 13 Himachal Pradesh 331 55991 974 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1050 121253 1931 15 Jharkhand 723 116706 1066 16 Karnataka 6317 918859 12207 17 Kerala 72476 829452 3663 18 Ladakh 48 9511 129 19 Lakshadweep 69 0 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 3053 247418 3799 21 Maharashtra 44624 1920006 50894 22 Manipur 161 28476 370 23 Meghalaya 89 13506 146 24 Mizoram 42 4311 9 25 Nagaland 57 11938 88 26 Odisha 1226 331535 1906 27 Puducherry 282 38006 646 28 Punjab 2080 164745 5581 29 Rajasthan 2664 311679 2761 30 Sikkim 102 5844 133 31 Tamil Nadu 4676 819306 12333 32 Telengana 2698 289631 1594 33 Tripura 21 32934 391 34 Uttarakhand 1439 92748 1639 35 Uttar Pradesh 6368 584372 8636 36 West Bengal 5868 552877 10139 Total# 173740 10373606 153847

