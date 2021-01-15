Image Source : PTI India records 15,590 new COVID-19 cases, 191 deaths in a day; recovery rate rises to 96.53%

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,05,27,683 with 15,590 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,01,62,738, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The country's death toll increased to 1,51,918 with 191 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,62,738 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.53 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh. There are 2,13,027 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.02 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 18,49,62,401 samples have been tested up to January 14 with 7,30,096 samples being tested on Thursday.

The 191 new fatalities include 70 from Maharashtra, 19 from Kerala, 17 from West Bengal, 14 from Uttar Pradesh, 10 each from Chhattisgarh and Punjab, eight from Madhya Pradesh, six from Haryana, and four each from Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

A total of 1,51,918 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 50,291 from Maharashtra followed by 12,246 from Tamil Nadu, 12,155 from Karnataka, 10,722 from Delhi, 10,010 from West Bengal, 8,543 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,138 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,473 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website and added that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Statewise Coronavirus Tally

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 23 4891 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 2338 876140 7138 3 Arunachal Pradesh 68 16674 56 4 Assam 2991 212706 1065 5 Bihar 4170 251278 1447 6 Chandigarh 273 19835 330 7 Chhattisgarh 7418 281136 3537 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 3377 2 9 Delhi 2937 617930 10722 10 Goa 848 50582 752 11 Gujarat 7056 242901 4357 12 Haryana 2266 260565 2972 13 Himachal Pradesh 811 54977 963 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1468 119581 1915 15 Jharkhand 1327 115009 1048 16 Karnataka 8747 909058 12155 17 Kerala 66713 761154 3392 18 Ladakh 114 9404 128 19 Madhya Pradesh 7108 239581 3740 20 Maharashtra 53744 1877588 50291 21 Manipur 446 27976 365 22 Meghalaya 161 13382 144 23 Mizoram 96 4205 9 24 Nagaland 124 11825 86 25 Odisha 2035 328832 1896 26 Puducherry 298 37629 640 27 Punjab 2767 161710 5473 28 Rajasthan 5675 305953 2744 29 Sikkim 162 5719 130 30 Tamil Nadu 6488 810218 12246 31 Telengana 4442 285102 1574 32 Tripura 45 32890 390 33 Uttarakhand 2510 90218 1596 34 Uttar Pradesh 10080 576519 8543 35 West Bengal 7272 546193 10010 Total# 213027 10162738 151918

