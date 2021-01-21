Image Source : PTI India records 15,223 new COVID-19 cases, 151 deaths; recovery rate at 96.75%

India's COVID-19 caseload crossed 1.06 crore with a total of 15,223 infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,02,65,70, according to the Union health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total cases have increased to 1,06,10,883. The death toll mounted to 1,52,869 with 151 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,65,706 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.75 per cent.The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh.There are 1,92,308 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.81 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Coronavirus Statewise Tally

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 29 4900 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 1637 877639 7142 3 Arunachal Pradesh 46 16713 56 4 Assam 2663 213179 1077 5 Bihar 3143 253569 1464 6 Chandigarh 171 20122 330 7 Chhattisgarh 5798 285566 3585 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 11 3380 2 9 Delhi 2147 620128 10774 10 Goa 865 51036 756 11 Gujarat 5748 247223 4371 12 Haryana 1734 261955 2997 13 Himachal Pradesh 575 55540 967 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1099 120625 1923 15 Jharkhand 1102 115853 1057 16 Karnataka 7716 913677 12185 17 Kerala 69914 790757 3524 18 Ladakh 76 9463 129 19 Lakshadweep 30 0 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 5008 243688 3770 21 Maharashtra 47982 1899428 50582 22 Manipur 244 28308 367 23 Meghalaya 133 13440 144 24 Mizoram 69 4268 9 25 Nagaland 106 11873 88 26 Odisha 1500 330321 1902 27 Puducherry 296 37798 643 28 Punjab 2405 163211 5520 29 Rajasthan 4077 308985 2754 30 Sikkim 160 5766 131 31 Tamil Nadu 5314 814811 12290 32 Telengana 3920 287117 1584 33 Tripura 37 32911 391 34 Uttarakhand 2005 91565 1622 35 Uttar Pradesh 7873 581164 8591 36 West Bengal 6675 549727 10080 Total# 192308 10265706 152869

