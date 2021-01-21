Thursday, January 21, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India records 15,223 new COVID-19 cases, 151 deaths; recovery rate at 96.75%

India records 15,223 new COVID-19 cases, 151 deaths; recovery rate at 96.75%

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh.There are 1,92,308 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.81 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 21, 2021 10:42 IST
India records 15,223 new COVID-19 cases, 151 deaths; recovery rate at 96.75%
Image Source : PTI

India records 15,223 new COVID-19 cases, 151 deaths; recovery rate at 96.75%

India's COVID-19 caseload crossed 1.06 crore with a total of 15,223 infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,02,65,70, according to the Union health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total cases have increased to 1,06,10,883. The death toll mounted to 1,52,869 with 151 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.  

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,65,706 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.75 per cent.The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh.There are  1,92,308 active coronavirus infections in the country which  comprises 1.81 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 18,93,47,782 samples have been tested up to January 20 with 7,80,835 samples being tested on Wednesday. India's COVID-19 caseload crossed 1.06 crore with a total of 15,223 infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,02,65,70, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total cases have increased to 1,06,10,883. The death toll mounted to 1,52,869 with 151 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.  

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,65,706 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.75 per cent.The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh. There are  1,92,308 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.81 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. According to the ICMR, 18,93,47,782 samples have been tested up to January 20 with 7,80,835 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Coronavirus Statewise Tally

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 29 4900 62
2 Andhra Pradesh 1637 877639 7142
3 Arunachal Pradesh 46 16713 56
4 Assam 2663 213179 1077
5 Bihar 3143 253569 1464
6 Chandigarh 171 20122 330
7 Chhattisgarh 5798 285566 3585
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 11 3380 2
9 Delhi 2147 620128 10774
10 Goa 865 51036 756
11 Gujarat 5748 247223 4371
12 Haryana 1734 261955 2997
13 Himachal Pradesh 575 55540 967
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1099 120625 1923
15 Jharkhand 1102 115853 1057
16 Karnataka 7716 913677 12185
17 Kerala 69914 790757 3524
18 Ladakh 76 9463 129
19 Lakshadweep 30 0 0
20 Madhya Pradesh 5008 243688 3770
21 Maharashtra 47982 1899428 50582
22 Manipur 244 28308 367
23 Meghalaya 133 13440 144
24 Mizoram 69 4268 9
25 Nagaland 106 11873 88
26 Odisha 1500 330321 1902
27 Puducherry 296 37798 643
28 Punjab 2405 163211 5520
29 Rajasthan 4077 308985 2754
30 Sikkim 160 5766 131
31 Tamil Nadu 5314 814811 12290
32 Telengana 3920 287117 1584
33 Tripura 37 32911 391
34 Uttarakhand 2005 91565 1622
35 Uttar Pradesh 7873 581164 8591
36 West Bengal 6675 549727 10080
Total# 192308 10265706 152869

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News