India reports 62,480 new Covid-19 cases, 1587 deaths in past 24 hours; active cases below 8 lakh

India on Friday registered 62.480 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, along with 1587 Covid-19 related deaths, according to Union health ministry. This is the eleventh consecutive day that the daily cases recorded below the 100,000-mark. With this, the nationwide tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 29,762,793 and the death toll jumped 3,83,490.

As many as 88,977 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the country to 28,58,0647 the health ministry update at 8 am showed.

Meanwhile, the active cases declined to 7,98,656 and now constitute 2.78% of the caseload.

Maharashtra leads the states with the highest number of infections. It is followed by Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Cumulatively, 26,89,60,399 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 38,71,67,696 samples have been tested for the Covid-19 disease till now of which 19,29,476 were tested in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 'Delta Plus' variant of coronavirus has been found in Madhya Pradesh. According to some reports, the highly infectious Delta variant (B.1.617.2) of COVID -19 that was first found in India is feared to have mutated into Delta Plus variant.

