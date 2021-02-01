Image Source : PTI India reports 11,427 new COVID-19 cases, 118 deaths in a day; recoveries surge past 97%

With 11,427 new coronavirus cases being reported in a day, India's COVID-19 tally has increased to 1,07,57,610, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,34,983, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The national recovery rate surged to 97 per cent.

The death toll increased to 1,54,392 with 118 daily new fatalities. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh for the 13th consecutive day. There are 1,68,235 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.56 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 19,70,92,635 samples have been tested up to January 31 with 5,04,263 samples being tested on Sunday.

Statewise Coronavirus Tally Status:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 4928 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 1278 879405 7153 3 Arunachal Pradesh 13 16759 56 4 Assam 1881 214178 1082 5 Bihar 893 257169 1501 6 Chandigarh 165 20426 334 7 Chhattisgarh 4327 297339 3701 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 3390 2 9 Delhi 1361 622882 10853 10 Goa 750 51891 768 11 Gujarat 3450 253703 4387 12 Haryana 1115 263764 3018 13 Himachal Pradesh 390 56167 979 14 Jammu and Kashmir 748 121822 1936 15 Jharkhand 553 117067 1072 16 Karnataka 6048 921122 12217 17 Kerala 71229 854206 3743 18 Ladakh 67 9523 130 19 Lakshadweep 38 49 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 2665 248637 3810 21 Maharashtra 46312 1929005 51082 22 Manipur 144 28553 371 23 Meghalaya 68 13550 146 24 Mizoram 33 4330 9 25 Nagaland 56 11950 88 26 Odisha 1063 332103 1906 27 Puducherry 285 38135 648 28 Punjab 2128 165533 5615 29 Rajasthan 2161 312564 2766 30 Sikkim 86 5870 134 31 Tamil Nadu 4554 821430 12356 32 Telengana 2092 290894 1601 33 Tripura 19 32941 391 34 Uttarakhand 1175 93310 1644 35 Uttar Pradesh 5525 586116 8658 36 West Bengal 5553 554272 10173 Total# 168235 10434983 154392

