India could become 'dumping ground for research' under new animal testing rules, warns activist Gauri Maulekhi

The government has proposed new draft rules governing the use of animals in laboratories and has invited suggestions and objections from the public until November 5. The proposed changes have raised concerns among animal welfare activists, particularly over how experiments would be approved, where laboratory animals could be sourced from and whether existing safeguards would be weakened.

Gauri Maulekhi, trustee of People for Animals and a prominent animal welfare activist, spoke to India TV about the draft rules. She warned that the changes could put animals at greater risk, undermine the reliability of scientific research and damage India's standing as a trusted pharmaceutical and research destination.

Maulekhi said the draft appeared to dilute safeguards that should instead be strengthened. She argued that the consequences would extend beyond animal welfare, affecting scientific standards, the pharmaceutical industry and the public that relies on the results of research.

Maulekhi calls lab self-approval the draft's 'most dangerous' provision

Maulekhi identified the proposed power for laboratories to decide which experiments require external approval as the most dangerous provision in the draft.

Under the proposed framework, experiments could be classified according to the level of pain they are expected to cause. Maulekhi said laboratories could approve some lower-pain experiments through their own internal committees, while experiments classified as severe would be referred for approval to the relevant government body.

She described the arrangement as a conflict of interest, arguing that laboratories would be deciding whether their own procedures required further scrutiny.

"Why would anyone say that an experiment causes more pain and therefore needs approval, while one that causes less or medium pain can be approved internally?" she asked.

Maulekhi said the assessment of an experiment should consider whether animals are necessary in the first place, whether alternatives are available and whether fewer animals could be used. A research protocol, she explained, sets out the number of animals required, the procedures they will undergo and the scientific justification for the experiment.

She said the existing system allowed these questions to be evaluated by a government body. The proposed changes, in her view, risk leaving laboratories to decide for themselves whether their experiments need outside approval.

'Animals could be taken from streets and markets'

The draft also raises concerns about the sourcing of laboratory animals. Maulekhi pointed to a provision that would allow certain farm animals, birds and fish to be bought from open markets if registered breeders cannot supply them.

She warned that the change could create a wider risk for animals beyond those normally bred for laboratory use.

"An animal from the street near our homes, a monkey from our area, or a cow or bull from a cattle market could be taken to a laboratory and tested on," she said.

Maulekhi also raised concerns about the possibility of animals being captured from the wild or birds being trapped for experiments. She argued that the proposed provisions could leave gaps in the protection of animals sourced outside registered breeding facilities.

Her concern was not only about where animals come from, but also about the quality of the research that follows. Experiments rely on data, she said, and that data can be affected by an animal's background and condition.

Animals taken from different environments may have different histories, diets or health conditions. Maulekhi said these differences could affect the results, making the findings less reliable.

From broken bones to eye irritation: The disturbing experiments animals could face

Maulekhi described a range of experiments that can cause significant pain or distress to animals. These include procedures involving broken bones, toxicity testing and tests to assess irritation in the eyes.

She referred to experiments in which an animal's bone may be deliberately broken before a drug is administered to assess how long it takes to heal. She also described toxicity tests in which researchers examine whether a substance could cause death or damage to an organ.

Maulekhi highlighted the use of rabbits in eye-irritation tests, saying such procedures can cause considerable suffering. She also spoke about helmet testing involving monkeys.

In one example, she described a monkey being kept alive and alert, clamped to a chair, while pressure was applied to its skull until it broke. She also questioned how pain is assessed when an animal has been confined without food for an extended period.

"Is that less painful than being pricked with a needle, or more painful?" she asked.

Maulekhi argued that classifying experiments by pain levels is not enough if the institutions conducting them are also responsible for deciding which category applies. She said procedures that cause substantial suffering could be classified as less severe, leaving them outside the level of scrutiny she believes they require.

She also alleged that protections relating to the use of anaesthesia and pain relief had been removed or weakened in the draft. These concerns, she said, make it essential for the proposed rules to be examined closely before they are finalised.

When laboratories hold the power, who checks the animals' welfare?

Maulekhi said the proposed approval process could weaken independent oversight of animal experiments. She argued that external scrutiny is necessary to ensure that laboratories follow the rules and that animals are properly cared for.

She recalled an inspection of a large medical institution in north India, which she said had been stopped from conducting experiments after serious concerns were found. During a later, unannounced visit, she said she discovered 27 freshly killed snakes in its toxicology laboratory, including a female king cobra measuring around 19 feet.

Maulekhi said the snakes had been used for venom extraction and described the discovery as one of the saddest days of her life. The incident, she argued, showed why oversight and inspections matter.

She also raised concerns about inspections being announced in advance. If laboratories know when inspectors are coming, she said, they could clean up or conceal problems before the visit.

India risks falling behind in scientific research

Maulekhi warned that weakening safeguards could also harm the quality of research in India. She said science depends on accountability and that procedures must be designed carefully to produce reliable results.

"Science should never be allowed to escape accountability. Science advances through accountability," she said.

She argued that India should be strengthening its rules in line with scientific progress, rather than moving backwards. The use of alternatives to animal testing, she said, is an area in which India could become a global leader.

Maulekhi pointed to approaches in other countries that require researchers to justify why an experiment cannot be conducted without animals, why alternatives are unsuitable and why fewer animals cannot be used. She said the process should also consider how animals can be rehabilitated after experiments.

Instead, she fears that the proposed rules could leave India behind as other countries advance towards alternatives and stronger safeguards.

'We could become a dumping ground for research'

Maulekhi said the changes could also affect India's reputation as a major pharmaceutical producer. She noted that India takes pride in its pharmaceutical industry and the trust placed in its medicines and research.

If oversight is weakened, she warned, some companies may continue to work responsibly, but misconduct by others could undermine confidence in the industry as a whole.

"If even a few horrifying cases come out, the world could lose trust in our industry, our research and our science," she said.

Maulekhi also warned that India could attract experiments that face greater scrutiny elsewhere. "We could become a dumping ground for research," she said, arguing that companies might choose India because the proposed framework could make it easier to conduct experiments that would face stricter checks in other countries.

She said the country could lose an opportunity to lead in alternative testing and research, instead of relying on animal experiments.

'If we do not speak up, things will only get worse'

Maulekhi urged people to submit their suggestions and objections before the November 5 deadline. She said public consultation should include animal welfare groups, scientists, industry representatives, civil society and people working in health.

"If we do not speak up, things will only get worse," she said.

She urged the public to explain to the government why they believe the draft needs reconsideration, adding that the final rules should not set the country back.

Animals cannot speak for themselves. Maulekhi said it is now up to the public to make sure their welfare is considered before the proposed rules are finalised.

Note: Citizens can send their suggestions or objections to the proposed rules by writing to cpcsea-mef@gov.in.

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