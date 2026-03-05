India mourns death of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei, Foreign Secretary signs condolence book

New Delhi:

In a first, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday signed the book of condolence on behalf of the Indian government for Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei, aged 86, had led the Islamic Republic of Iran since 1989 and was killed in the early hours of Saturday during a joint military operation carried out by the United States and Israel.

The death of Ali Khamenei was first announced by US President Donald Trump on the social media platform Truth Social on Saturday night, according to Indian Standard Time.

Describing the development as the greatest opportunity for the people of Iran to take control of their country, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Khamenei, one of the most evil people in history, is dead. This is not only justice for the people of Iran, but for all great Americans, and those people from many countries throughout the world who have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei.”