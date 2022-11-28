India-Malaysia joint military exercise 'Harimau Shakti-2022' begins in Kluang

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PIB_INDIA The scope of this exercise involves a command planning exercise at the battalion level and company-level field training exercise on sub-conventional operations in jungle terrain.

A joint military exercise was held between Indian and Malaysian troops on Monday with an aim to enhance inter-operability in the planning and execution of various operations in jungle terrain. The India-Malaysia joint military exercise, 'Harimau Shakti-2022', commenced at Pulai, Kluang, Malaysia and will culminate on December 12. Exercise Harimau Shakti is expected to enhance the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army, which in turn will foster the bilateral relations between the two nations.

The exercise is an annual training event between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army which is being conducted since 2012, defence ministry sources said. "Combat-experienced troops of the Garhwal Rifles Regiment of the Indian Army and the Royal Malay Regiment of the Malaysian Army are participating in the exercise this year to share experiences gained during operations in order to enhance inter-operability in planning and execution of various operations in jungle terrain," the ministry said in a statement.

The scope of this exercise involves a command planning exercise at the battalion level and company-level field training exercise on sub-conventional operations in jungle terrain, it said. The joint exercise schedule includes the establishment of a joint command post, joint surveillance centre, sharing expertise in employment of aerial assets, technical demonstrations, casualty management and casualty evacuation apart from planning logistics at the battalion level, the statement read.

Joint field training exercises, joint combat discussions and joint demonstrations will culminate with a two-day validation exercise, where special emphasis will be on enhancing tactical skills and enhancing inter-operability between the forces to promote army-to-army relations, the ministry further stated.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Malaysia to procure 18 Tejas jets from India; US, Australia, Indonesia show interest

Latest India News