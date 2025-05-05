From water, trade to airspace: India's major actions against Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack Ties between India and Pakistan plummeted following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people on April 22, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

New Delhi:

In response to the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 lives, India has launched a series of strong diplomatic actions targeting Pakistan for its alleged support of cross-border terrorism. The measures include suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutdown of the Attari-Wagah border, total ban on imports from Pakistan, suspension of all postal communication, denial of docking access to Pakistani ships at Indian ports, and the complete closure of Indian airspace to aircraft registered in Pakistan among others.

Ten major crackdowns against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack:

1. Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty

A day after the terror attack, India on April 23 suspended the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Islamabad credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. For the first time since its inception in 1960, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a landmark agreement that had withstood four wars and decades of strained relations, including persistent cross-border terrorism sponsored by Pakistan. "The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said. The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in Karachi on September 19, 1960, following nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan.

2. Closure of Attari Wagah border

The Attari-Wagah border crossing point between India and Pakistan was completely shut on May 1 after a week-long heavy rush of people from either side (the two countries) to cross over after the Union government ordered all Pakistani citizens with short-term visa to leave India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. Since the Integrated Check Post at Attari was closed on April 25, more than 780 Pakistani nationals have crossed back into Pakistan, while approximately 1,560 individuals, including Indian citizens and Pakistani nationals with long-term visas, have entered India via the land route.

3. Cancellation of SAARC Visa exemption scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals

Following a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting held a day after the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government announced that Pakistani nationals will no longer be allowed to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES). "Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

4. Expulsion of Pakistani Military Advisors

After the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on April 24, India declared the Defence, Naval, and Air Advisors at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as persona non grata and directed them to leave the country within a week. Simultaneously, India announced the withdrawal of its own Defence, Naval, and Air Advisors from its High Commission in Islamabad.

5. Reduction of Diplomatic Personnel

India also announced a reduction in the overall strength of its diplomatic staff at the High Commission in Pakistan from 55 to 30, effective May 1.

6. Airspace closed for Pakistani airlines

India issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), announcing the closure of its airspace to all Pakistan-registered and military aircraft amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. According to the NOTAM, this restriction will be in effect from April 30 to May 23, 2025, during which no Pakistani aircraft will be permitted to enter Indian airspace. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said, "Indian airspace is not available for Pakistan-registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned, or leased by Pakistan Airlines/ operators, including military flights."

7. All imports from Pakistan banned

To close all possible loopholes and fully block the entry of Pakistani goods, the Indian government issued a notification on May 2 banning both the import and transit of all items originating from or exported by Pakistan. "Prohibition on Import from Pakistan: Direct or indirect Import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders. This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception to this prohibition shall require prior approval of the Government of India," the notification stated.

8. No Pakistani ships allowed in Indian ports

The ships bearing the flag of Pakistan shall not be allowed to visit any Indian port. An Indian flag ship shall not visit any ports of Pakistan. Besides banning entry of Pakistani ships into Indian ports, India also barred Indian ships from visiting Pakistani ports, according to the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS). "A ship bearing the flag of Pakistan shall not be allowed to visit any Indian port. An Indian flag ship shall not visit any ports of Pakistan," it said in the order. The DGS said the order has been issued to ensure "safety of Indian assets, cargo and connected infrastructure" and "any exemption or dispensation from this order shall be examined and decided on case-to-case".

9. All mail services suspended

The government of India decided to suspend the exchange of all categories of inbound mail and parcels from Pakistan through air and surface routes. The Ministry of Communication said that the exchange of all categories of inbound mail will be suspended. "(The) government of India has decided to suspend exchange of all categories of inbound mail and parcels from Pakistan through air and surface routes," an order issued by the Department of Posts that operates under the Ministry of Communication said.

10. Pakistani YouTube channels, leaders and celebrities' accounts banned

India had banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels like Dawn News, Samaa TV, ARY News, and Geo News, for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation. Former Pakistan cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Basit Ali's YouTube channels were also blocked. While social media accounts, Instagram and X handles, were also blocked of several Pakistani celebrities and leaders, including Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, Hania Aamir, and Mahira Khan, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

The Indian government has also withheld access to the X account of the government of Pakistan. A message on the Pakistan government's X account reads: "Account Withheld, @GovtofPakistan has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand."

