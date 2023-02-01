India lists Pakistan-based Abdul Rehman Makki as UN-listed terrorist I DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Abdul Rehman Makki

In a major development, India on Wednesday designated Pakistan-based deputy chief of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba Abdul Rehman Makki under the list of global terrorists.

The development came nearly two weeks after the United Nations Security Council’s Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee added Makki to its list of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo.

"The associated individuals regarding ISIL (Da'esh), Al Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings, and entities enacted amendments on its ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the asset freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo outlined in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610(2021), adopted under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter," the Ministry of External Affairs, said in its order on Wednesday.

Who is Makki?

Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki, who was listed as a global terrorist under its ISIL (Daesh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), was more than just the brother-in-law of 26/11 attacks mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed.

