India launches retaliatory attack at Sargodha PAF Airbase of Pakistan's Punjab | Video In a decisive response to Pakistan's aggressive actions along the western border and Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Armed Forces on Saturday targeted critical Pakistani military installations, including technical facilities, command and control centres, radar sites, and ammunition strongholds.

Islamabad:

Amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, India launched a retaliatory attack at Sargodha PAF Airbase of Pakistan's Punjab on Saturday (May 10).

Know more about Sargodha Airbase (Mushaf)

Once known as PAF Base Sargodha, this Central Air Command base was renamed in honour of former Air Chief Marshal Mushaf Ali Mir, whose aircraft crashed during a routine flight near Kohat in the same year. It's home to the Combat Commanders School (CCS), which operates multiple squadrons- 'Skybolts' (Mirage III/5), 'Dashings' (F-7P), and 'Dragons' (JF-17). It also has No. 9 MR (F-16 A/B), No. 24 EW, and several other combat units.

Mushaf Airbase is in Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province. It is named No 38 (Tactical) Wing. It is under the Central Air Command and also houses the Command Headquarters. Until 2003, it was known as PAF Base Sargodha. The base houses the Combat Commanders School (CCS), which is meant for research and development in the field of tactics, weapon system employment and standardisation and evaluation of various units. The CCS has three squadrons. The 'Skybolts' is currently flying the Dassault Mirage III/5, the 'Dashings' is currently flying the Chengdu F-7P and the 'Dragons' is currently flying the JF-17.

The CCS staff makes annual visits to PAF fighter squadrons to take stock of combat capabilities and improve them. The Squadron Combat Upgradation Programme (SCUP) was initiated in June 1990. SCUP was then replaced by the regular Exercise Saffron Bandit in 1992. The airbase comprises of No. 9 MR (F-16 A/B), No. 24 EW (Falcon 20 F/G), CCS F-16 A/B, CCS F-7P, CCS Mirage 5PA, CCS JF-17, No. 29 MR F-16 A/B, No. 82 SAR Unit with Alouettes.

India destroyed 6 air base in Pakistan

Addressing a joint press conference by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Defence on 'Operation Sindoor', Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stated that precision strikes were carried out on Pakistani military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian, as well as radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases, using air-launched weapons from Indian fighter aircraft.

She further noted that the precision targeting was done to minimise any collateral damage, reiterating India's commitment to not wanting to escalate the situation.

"In response to Pakistan targeting civilian targets, the Indian Armed Forces retaliated and targeted technical installations, command and control centres, radar sites and ammunition strongholds... Pakistan military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian were engaged by air-launched precision weapons from our fighter aircraft... Radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases were also targeted using precision weapons. While carrying out these attacks, India has ensured minimal collateral damage," she said.

Colonel Qureshi also outlined the extent of Pakistan's aggression, which included the use of Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs), long-range weapons, loitering ammunition, and fighter jets to target India's military structures.

"Pakistan has continued its aggressive attack on the western border. At the LoC, they used drones and heavy-calibre weapons to attack. From Srinagar to Naliya, in more than 26 locations, airspace infiltration was attempted," she stated.

Despite the intensity of the attacks, Indian forces successfully engaged and retaliated, though airbases in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, Bhuj, and Bathinda sustained damage, and personnel were injured. Pakistan's use of high-speed missiles at 1:40 am to target Punjab's airbase station and the unprofessional targeting of hospitals and schools in airbases in Srinagar, Awantipora, and Udhampur were particularly condemned.