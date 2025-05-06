India launches nationwide cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims India launches nationwide scheme offering cashless treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh for road accident victims during the first seven days to reduce fatalities from delayed medical care.

New Delhi:

In a significant step toward enhancing emergency healthcare access for road accident victims, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has officially launched the Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025, effective from May 5, 2025. The scheme entitles accident victims across India to cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for the first seven days at designated hospitals.

The scheme, notified by MoRTH on Tuesday, aims to drastically reduce the number of fatalities caused by delays in timely medical care after road accidents. According to the gazette notification, any individual injured in a road accident involving a motor vehicle, anywhere in India, is eligible for the benefits under this scheme.

The National Health Authority (NHA) will serve as the implementing agency, working in coordination with state health agencies, police departments, and hospitals to ensure smooth execution. While full treatment is available at designated hospitals, non-designated hospitals are authorized to provide stabilization care only, as per official guidelines.

“The victim shall be entitled to cashless treatment at any designated hospital for an amount up to Rs1.5 lakh per victim for a maximum period of seven days from the date of such accident,” the notification reads.

Each State Road Safety Council will act as the nodal agency for that respective state or Union Territory, responsible for coordinating implementation, hospital onboarding, and payment processing through the NHA’s digital portal.

To monitor and guide the rollout, the government has constituted an 11-member steering committee chaired by the Road Secretary, with the CEO of the NHA and an Additional Secretary of MoRTH as key members.

The scheme follows the success of a pilot programme launched in Chandigarh on March 14, 2024, which was later extended to six states. The expansion nationwide marks a critical development in India’s efforts to enhance post-accident care.

Recently, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari underscored the urgency of road safety reforms, noting that India recorded 4.80 lakh road accidents in 2023, resulting in 1.72 lakh deaths. The new scheme is expected to play a vital role in reducing preventable fatalities caused by delayed medical response.

(PTI inputs)