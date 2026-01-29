India issues NOTAM over Bay of Bengal from February 5-6, missile test likely India will conduct an important long-range missile test on February 5 and 6, for which NOTAM has been issued. With a range of around 2,530 km, the trial marks another major step in India's defence preparedness amid a series of recent successful tests.

New Delhi:

India has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for a designated area in the Bay of Bengal for an expected missile test. The notification will remain in effect from February 5 to February 6, indicating restricted airspace during this period. According to available information, the notified test corridor is estimated to have a range of around 2,530 kilometres, suggesting a long-distance strategic activity.

The issuance of the NOTAM has triggered speculation that India may be preparing for a sea-based missile test. However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding the missile system or launch platform involved in the activity. Defence observers note that such notifications are routinely released ahead of major strategic trials conducted over the sea to ensure safety and coordination.

Earlier in December, a similar NOTAM was issued for a stretch of 3,240 kilometres over the Bay of Bengal between December 22 to December 24.

What is NOTAM?

A NOTAM is issued when a specific airspace needs to be cleared of civilian air traffic. Similar notices were issued during previous tensions with Pakistan to ensure that no passenger aircraft would be caught in the middle of potential aerial operations. It helps prevent civilian casualties by keeping commercial aircraft away from zones of military activity.

Why is a NOTAM issued?

Once a NOTAM is issued, no civilian aircraft is permitted to fly within the designated airspace. This allows Air Force jets, missiles, and drones to operate freely without the risk of mid-air collisions. The absence of civilian flights also ensures the safety of non-combatants.

