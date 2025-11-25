India issues NOTAM over Bay of Bengal from December 6-8, missile test likely A NOTAM or a no-fly zone has been declared over a 14,000 kilometer wide area of the Bay of Bengal with sources hinting at a likely missile test launch.

New Delhi:

India has issued a no-fly zone notice over a 14,000-kilometre area over the Bay of Bengal from December 6-8 for a possible missile test, sources said. The range of the area over which the NOTAM is issued indicates that the Indian Armed Forces may test a powerful supersonic missile in the region.

A NOTAM or notice to air missions is an official alert issued to pilots, airlines and air traffic controllers whenever there is important information that could affect the safety or planning of a flight.

These notices are used to communicate temporary changes or hazards. They can include runway closures, airspace restrictions, equipment outages, volcanic ash alerts or any other development that pilots must know before flying.

NOTAMs help ensure that all flights operate safely. By providing real-time updates, they allow pilots and airlines to adjust routes, schedules or altitudes whenever needed.

India test fires Agni Prime missile from a train

In September, a significant milestone was achieved with the successful test of the Agni Prime missile. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) carried out the trial at the Integrated Test Range in Odisha’s Balasore, and officials said the test achieved all its objectives.

This trial is considered unique because it was conducted from a specially designed rail-based mobile launcher, a capability that only a few nations possess at present. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared details of the test on his official X handle and also posted a video of the launch.

The last time India issued a NOTAM was over the entire Northeast for an extensive Indian Air Force exercise for two rounds earlier this month and in December. The northeastern region lies on the borders with China, Bhutan, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The move signals enhanced operational readiness in a strategically sensitive region. According to official sources, the NOTAMs have been issued for multiple dates. The first set will be active on November 6 and November 20, followed by another in December from the 4th to 18th..

