India issues NOTAM for large-scale air exercise along Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan for May 7-8 India has issued a NOTAM for a major air exercise near the southern Indo-Pak border on May 7–8, indicating increased military readiness amid rising tensions.

New Delhi:

India has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for a large-scale air exercise along the southern section of the Indo-Pakistan border, scheduled for May 7 and 8. This exercise, part of India's routine operational readiness drills, will see the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducting maneuvers along the International Border in Rajasthan. According to the NOTAM, the exercise will begin at 3:30 PM on May 7 and conclude by 9:30 PM on May 8, restricting airspace in the affected areas, involving all frontline aircraft including Rafale, Mirage 2000, and Sukhoi-30s informed an IAF official informed.

Significance of the exercise

The airspace restriction will facilitate a variety of operations, including the deployment of fighter jets, surveillance aircraft, and other aerial activities aimed at boosting the IAF’s combat preparedness. The location and timing of the exercise are particularly significant, as the region has witnessed heightened tensions following a recent cross-border terror attack. While the Indian Ministry of Defence has not explicitly linked the exercise to current geopolitical developments, the drill is seen as a demonstration of India's military readiness and vigilance amidst growing concerns in the region.

India’s airspace closure to Pakistan

Last Wednesday, India announced a temporary closure of its airspace to all Pakistan-registered and military aircraft amid escalating tensions. This restriction, which will remain in effect from April 30 to May 23, 2025, prohibits Pakistani aircraft from entering Indian airspace. This move comes in retaliation to Pakistan’s decision to close its airspace to all Indian flights after the Pahalgam terror attack, marking a sharp rise in hostilities between the two nations.

Rising tensions along the LoC

The situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir remains tense, with India launching strong counter-offensives to ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops. Reports indicate that Pakistani forces have been retreating from several forward posts, a rare and symbolic act of lowered morale. The Indian Army has responded with “precision and force” to unprovoked Pakistani firing, especially in areas like Naushera, Sunderbani, and Baramulla.

Pakistan declares no-fly zone

In a parallel development, Pakistan declared a temporary No-Fly Zone over Islamabad and Lahore until May 2, reportedly fearing a potential Indian airstrike. This move underscores the growing apprehension within Pakistan’s defense establishment as tensions continue to escalate. Both nations remain on high alert, with security forces maintaining high operational readiness.