What is NOTAM? Know all about the notice for large-scale air exercise along Indo-Pak border from May 7-8 India has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for a large-scale air exercise along the southern section of the Indo-Pak border, scheduled for May 7–8. This will involve Indian Air Force conducting manoeuvres along the international border in Rajasthan. Scroll down to know in detail about it.

New Delhi:

India has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for a large-scale air exercise along the southern section of the Indo-Pak border, scheduled for May 7–8. The Indian Air Force will conduct manoeuvres along the international border in Rajasthan. According to the NOTAM, the exercise will commence at 3:30 PM on May 7 and will continue until 9:30 PM on May 8.

Many fighter jets like Rafale, Sukhoi and Mirage will conduct manoeuvres

An IAF official said the air force will conduct combat exercises in the desert region and adjoining areas along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan from May 7. This will have all frontline fighter jets, including Rafale, Mirage 2000 and Sukhoi-30. The timing and location of the exercise are significant, as tensions have escalated in the region following recent cross-border incidents.

Indian airspace closed for Pakistan

Recently, India temporarily closed its airspace to all Pakistani aircraft amid rising tensions. The ban will remain in effect until May 23, 2025. Similarly, Pakistan has declared a temporary no-fly zone over Islamabad and Lahore. It fears a possible air strike from India.

What is NOTAM?

A NOTAM is a notice that provides information or alerts concerning a specific location or situation. It is used to inform personnel involved in flight operations about conditions that are not known far enough in advance to be publicised through other means. It indicates the abnormal status of a component of the National Airspace System (NAS), rather than the normal status. It contains the information concerning the establishment, conditions or change in any aeronautical facility, service, procedure or hazard in the NAS. It also has a unique language using special contractions to make communication more efficient. NOTAMs are created by the government agencies and airport operators under specific guidelines shared by Aeronautical Information Services of the Convention on International Civil Aviation (CICA).

ALSO READ | India issues NOTAM for large-scale air exercise along Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan for May 7-8