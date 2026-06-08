'Exit by available means of transport': India's fresh Iran advisory as Mideast conflict escalates

New Delhi:

The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued a fresh advisory asking Indian nationals to avoid travelling to the country and urging those currently in Iran to leave at the earliest using available means of transport. The advisory comes amid growing uncertainty in the region and follows recent developments that have heightened security concerns. The embassy reiterated its earlier warning and advised Indian citizens to prioritise their safety.

‘Exit Iran by available means’

In its latest statement, the Embassy of India in Tehran said, "In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian Nationals to avoid any travel to Iran. Indian Nationals presently in Iran are also advised to exit the country by available means of transport."

The advisory applies to all Indian citizens currently in Iran, including students, businesspersons, pilgrims and tourists.

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