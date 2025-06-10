India is the mother of democracy, Pakistan the father of global terrorism: Rajnath Singh Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in Dehradun, hailed India's security reforms, slammed Pakistan as the "Father of Global Terrorism," and set ambitious defence production and export targets.

New Delhi:

In a powerful address at a national security dialogue in Dehradun on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the Modi government's sweeping reforms in India’s defence and security apparatus over the past 11 years. Stressing that India has become stronger and more self-reliant, Singh outlined ambitious goals for defence production and exports, while taking a hard stance against terrorism.

Operation Sindoor: A turning point in national security

Speaking at the event titled ‘National Security and Terrorism’, Singh hailed Operation Sindoor as the “biggest action taken against terrorism in Indian history.” The operation, launched in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, was cited as a major demonstration of India’s evolving security strategy.

Singh stated that after the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir had entered a phase of peace and progress, which Pakistan attempted to derail through terror activities. He asserted, “Despite Pakistan’s best efforts, development in Kashmir has not stopped,” highlighting infrastructure projects like the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway.

India vs Pakistan: Stark contrasts on terrorism

The Defence Minister drew a stark comparison between India and Pakistan since independence. “India is recognised as the Mother of Democracy, while Pakistan has become the Father of Global Terrorism,” he said. Singh accused Pakistan of harbouring and supporting terrorist infrastructure and urged the international community to cut off foreign aid, warning, “Funding Pakistan means funding terrorism.”

He emphasised that terrorism must not be allowed to fade naturally but should be eliminated decisively, calling it a threat to global peace and development.

Major defence growth: Aatmanirbhar Bharat in action

Singh detailed the government’s efforts to boost indigenous defence production. The defence budget has grown from Rs 2.53 lakh crore in 2013–14 to Rs 6.22 lakh crore in 2024–25, with 75% of capital procurement now reserved for domestic companies.

India's defence production has surged to Rs 1.30 lakh crore, and defence exports have risen dramatically from Rs 686 crore in 2014 to Rs 23,622 crore this year. Singh announced targets of Rs 1.75 lakh crore in production and Rs 30,000 crore in exports for FY 2025.

Local Pride and Farewell

During his departure, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented Singh with prasad from the Char Dham temples and millet-based products from the ‘House of Himalayas’—a local initiative promoting Uttarakhand’s indigenous goods.

Rajnath Singh concluded by reaffirming India’s commitment to becoming a global leader in defence while staying unwavering in the fight against terrorism.