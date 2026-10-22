'India is a beacon of hope': Polish Prime Minister Tusk hails PM Modi's leadership amid world turmoil

New Delhi:

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on the global stage, calling India a "beacon of hope" at a time of political uncertainty and instability. He also expressed confidence that New Delhi and Warsaw would deepen their Strategic Partnership and expand cooperation across several sectors. Speaking alongside PM Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi after high-level bilateral talks, Tusk said Poland recognised India's growing international role and appreciated the Indian Prime Minister's contribution to global affairs.

"We value and appreciate the global role that you, the Prime Minister, play in the global context. This is a sign of hope in times of destabilisation, political uncertainty, and instability. Somebody such as you, Prime Minister, of such a powerful country such as India is a beacon of hope for all of us," Tusk said. The Polish leader also spoke warmly about his personal relationship with Modi, saying, "I am truly very proud that I can call myself your friend, Prime Minister."

Tusk highlights shared values and trust between India and Poland

Describing the relationship between the two countries as one built on mutual confidence and common principles, Tusk said India and Poland had few differences standing in the way of closer cooperation. "Our discussions are very successful, not only because Poland and India are countries that share a lot, but we are divided by nothing, maybe by geographic distance, and the synergies between Poland and India are quite simple. We have no conflicts of interest and historical issues that divide us. We are building our friendship based on trust, shared values, and ideas such as the idea of nonviolence," he said.

Tusk said the two sides had reviewed the progress of their Strategic Partnership and discussed priorities for the coming years. The partnership was established during Modi's visit to Warsaw in August 2024.

"We have just completed a very important and fruitful discussion with PM Modi concerning how Poland and India can develop and strengthen their strategic partnership. The decision to establish that partnership was made together during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Warsaw back in August 2024. Today, with the Prime Minister, we summarised its very first results, and we emphasised the definition of the priorities for the years to come in terms of cooperation," Tusk said.

Polish delegation brings business and industry representatives

Tusk underlined that economic engagement would remain central to the India-Poland partnership. He said his delegation included representatives of Polish companies and business partnerships, describing the visit as the largest of its kind in the history of bilateral relations.

"The foundation of the strategic Polish-Indian partnership is the economy and our economic relations. This is why our meetings will be accompanied by the meetings of the representatives of both Polish and Indian companies. My delegation includes representatives of Polish companies and Polish partnerships. This is the largest visit of this type in the history of our relations," he said. The two countries are looking to strengthen cooperation across established industries, including mining, coal gasification, shipyards and shipbuilding, while also exploring opportunities in advanced and emerging technologies.

Space, drones and defence among key areas of cooperation

Tusk said India and Poland had ambitious plans involving space technology, digitalisation, satellites and advanced defence systems. He also pointed to the potential of collaboration in drones and satellite technologies, particularly during periods of international tension.

"Our drones have been very useful recently. I am convinced that our cooperation in both areas of satellites and drones has helped countries in times of political tensions and crisis, and I'm very proud of that," he added. The Polish Prime Minister expressed confidence that both countries would continue supporting each other in international forums, including the G20, while working towards outcomes beneficial to their people and the wider world.

Donald Tusk on official India visit from October 21 to 23

It is to be noted here that Tusk is visiting India from October 21 to 23 at the invitation of PM Modi. The visit is aimed at building on the Strategic Partnership launched in 2024 and expanding bilateral engagement in economic, technological and strategic fields.

(With inputs from ANI)

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