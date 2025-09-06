India intensifies efforts to extradite economic offenders and fugitives: UK CPS team inspects Tihar jail India intensifies efforts to extradite economic offenders, with a UK CPS team inspecting Tihar Jail to ensure safe and humane treatment of high-profile fugitives like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.

New Delhi:

In a significant move to expedite the extradition of economic offenders and fugitives, the Indian government has stepped up its efforts, with a recent visit to Tihar Jail by a high-level team from the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). The delegation’s visit aimed to facilitate the extradition of high-profile fugitives, such as Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, and assure British courts that the accused would be kept in a safe and humane environment upon their return to India.

Tihar jail inspection by CPS officials

The CPS team closely inspected the high-security ward of Tihar Jail, one of India’s largest and most well-known correctional facilities, and even interacted with the inmates. This inspection comes after UK courts raised concerns regarding the conditions of Indian prisons, particularly Tihar Jail, which has been linked to several high-profile cases. The UK delegation was assured that no accused person would face physical assault or illegal interrogation during their imprisonment in India.

Assurances from Indian authorities

Indian authorities guaranteed that if required, special "enclaves" would be set up within the jail to house high-profile criminals like Mallya and Modi. This is particularly important in light of recent rulings by British courts, which have dismissed India’s extradition requests, citing concerns over the treatment of prisoners in Tihar Jail. Among the prominent cases are those involving Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, and several Khalistani leaders.

Human Rights assurances

The Indian government has emphasised its commitment to upholding the human rights of extradited individuals. Foreign Ministry sources revealed that 178 extradition requests from India are currently pending in various countries, with nearly 20 of them in the UK alone. Many of these involve cases of financial fraud and economic crimes, including allegations of defrauding banks and financial institutions. Indian officials reassured the CPS team that there would be no violation of the accused's rights and that their safety and dignity would be maintained throughout the legal process.

Strengthening the legal framework

The visit of the CPS delegation signals India’s ongoing efforts to tackle economic crimes and the growing menace of fugitives evading justice. The Indian government is determined to send a strong message to fugitives that they cannot escape the long arm of the law. The visit also marks an important step toward strengthening bilateral ties between India and the UK in the fight against financial crime.

The extradition process for criminals involved in financial offences is not just about justice for individual victims but also about strengthening the global fight against economic crimes, which have increasingly crossed national borders in today’s interconnected world. The Indian government’s proactive stance, coupled with this visit, reflects its commitment to ensuring that fugitives face the full force of the law, no matter where they hide.