India hits pause button on $3.6 billion deal with Boeing to buy P-8I jets after Trump tariffs: Report The Boeing P-8 Poseidon is a multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft. It has a specialisation in conducting reconnaissance, gathering intelligence, search and rescue operations, and anti-submarine missions.

New Delhi:

Days after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, the central government has decided to hold the USD 3.6 billion deal with the United States to procure Boeing jets, according to a media report. In 2021, the State Department of the US gave its nod to the original deal of six additional Boeing P-8I maritime patrol aircraft for US 2.42 billion, but the rates increased following disruptions in supply chains and tariffs imposed by Trump.

Quoting defence sources, The Financial Express reported that India has decided to hold the deal "due to a nearly 50 per cent hike in project costs". The report further claimed that the Defence Ministry has decided to "conduct a strategic reassessment" and factors like price hike, geopolitics, and strategic autonomy will play a crucial role in the final decision.

P-8I, a multi-mission maritime aircraft

The Boeing P-8 Poseidon is a multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft. It has a specialisation in conducting reconnaissance, gathering intelligence, search and rescue operations, and anti-submarine missions. As per the information available on the Boeing website, the P-8 can fly up to 41,000 feet with a maximum speed of 490 knots. It can also conduct extended patrolling missions, as it is equipped with an in-flight refuelling system.

Boeing has claimed that the P-8I aircraft has logged over 6.60 lakh flight hours around the globe.

India signed P-8I contract in 2009

India had signed a contract to procure eight P-8I aircraft in 2009 for USD 2.2 billion. In 2016, India placed another order to procure four more such aircraft for USD 1 billion. The Indian Navy has constantly pushed for the induction of 18 such aircraft to ensure complete monitoring of the Indian Ocean region.

India hits back at US over tariffs

India has called Trump's tariffs 'unjustifiable'. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government will take all possible steps to protect the interests of the farmers and fishermen. Later, he also received a phone call from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who assured him of his support as the two nations face tariffs from the US.

"Had a good conversation with President Lula. Thanked him for making my visit to Brazil memorable and meaningful. We are committed to deepening our Strategic Partnership including in trade, energy, tech, defence, health and more. A strong, people-centric partnership between Global South nations benefits everyone," PM Modi said in an 'X' post.