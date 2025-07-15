India hits clean energy milestone, meets Paris target 5 years early | Know how it was achieved India has met its Paris Agreement target of sourcing 50% of its installed power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, five years ahead of the 2030 deadline. As of July 2025, 242.8 GW of India’s total 484.8 GW electricity capacity is drawn from clean sources like solar, wind, hydro, and nuclear.

New Delhi:

India has achieved a major climate milestone by drawing 50% of its total installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, five years ahead of its 2030 target under the Paris Agreement, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) announced on Tuesday. As of July 2025, India’s non-fossil fuel power capacity stands at 242.8 gigawatts (GW) out of a total installed capacity of 484.8 GW. This includes contributions from solar, wind, hydro, nuclear, and other renewable technologies.

The achievement aligns with India's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the 2015 Paris Agreement, which pledged that 50% of the country’s total installed electricity capacity would come from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. With this target now met in 2025, India has outpaced many developed economies in its clean energy transition.

According to the Energy Institute’s Statistical Review of World Energy, India generated 2,030 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity in 2024, of which 240.5 TWh came from renewable sources such as solar and wind.

‘India is showing the way’

Celebrating the development, Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said, “In a world seeking climate solutions, India is showing the way. Achieving 50% non-fossil fuel capacity five years ahead of the 2030 target is a proud moment for every Indian. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership continues to drive Bharat’s green transformation — paving the path towards a self-reliant and sustainable future.”

Key drivers behind the achievement

India’s success in accelerating its clean energy transition is backed by a series of ambitious policies and programs rolled out over the last decade:

PM-KUSUM Scheme: Launched in 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan aims to install solar-powered irrigation pumps and decentralised solar power systems for farmers. As of early 2025, lakhs of farmers have benefited from energy-secure, off-grid solar solutions. PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana: Introduced in 2024, the scheme encourages rooftop solar adoption among one crore households. By enabling decentralised generation, the programme empowers citizens to become both consumers and producers of clean electricity. National Solar and Wind Hybrid Policy: This initiative incentivises the blending of solar and wind generation at utility-scale parks to ensure grid stability and better land use. Solar Parks and Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Projects: These large-scale installations have rapidly increased clean energy capacity, especially in sun-rich states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. Green Energy Corridors and transmission upgrades: Investments in transmission infrastructure have allowed for smoother integration of variable renewable power into the national grid.

Global implications and next targets

India is currently the world’s third-largest producer of renewable electricity after China and the US. With the current trajectory, India is on track to meet or even exceed its 2030 NDCs, which include:

Reducing emissions intensity of GDP by 45% from 2005 levels

Achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel installed capacity by 2030

Generating 50% of cumulative electric power from renewables

The country’s rapid expansion in solar, wind, and hydroelectric capacity is also expected to play a crucial role in global climate efforts, particularly as several advanced economies struggle to meet their own climate commitments.

What lies ahead for India's energy sector?

Experts say India must now focus on ensuring consistent renewable generation, especially by investing in battery storage, green hydrogen, and smart grid technologies. Strengthening domestic solar manufacturing and incentivising battery storage solutions are seen as the next steps to deepen energy independence and sustainability