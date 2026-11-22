New Delhi:

India has not made any proposal to allow military aircraft to use Nepal's Bagdogra entry point, sources said, dismissing media reports. "There is no such proposal," sources told ANI amid media reports about discussions on air connectivity between India and Nepal ahead of PM Balendra Shah's visit to India. As per media reports, India was seeking access through Nepal's airspace for civilian flights operating to and from Bagdogra airport in West Bengal, however, sources categorically rejected reports concerning military aircraft.

Nepal PM Balendra Shah to arrive today for a two-day visit

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah is set to arrive in India for the first time today for a two-day visit. During his visit, Prime Minister Balendra Shah will hold delegation-level meetings with his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday. Following the delegation-level talks, the two Prime Ministers will jointly inaugurate various energy-related projects. Bilateral agreements covering various aspects of cooperation will also be signed and exchanged between the two sides.

During his visit to Delhi, Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah will also visit the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial at Rajghat. He will pay homage to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and lay a wreath. He will also participate in the Nepal-India Business Forum, aimed at strengthening commercial and economic ties between the two countries.

New weekly train to connect Ayodhya with Janakpur in Nepal

The new train will connect Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya Cantt over a route of approximately 604 kilometres. Along the way, it will pass through several important locations in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, giving passengers from these areas another travel option.

The scheduled stops will include Jayanagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham. The train will also stop at its starting and terminating stations, Janakpur Dham and Ayodhya Cantt.

India-Nepal relations, based on centuries-old historical, cultural, and geographical bonds, are underpinned by the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship and a 1,751-km-long open border. Defined by the traditional saying "Roti-Beti ka Rishta," which symbolises shared livelihoods and family ties, these bilateral relations are moving towards pragmatic economic, energy, and digital integration under Nepal's new political leadership.

The visit is expected to provide fresh momentum to bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, which share longstanding historical, cultural and people-to-people ties, the ministry said. It will also give the two countries an opportunity to review their wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and explore ways to further strengthen their partnership.

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Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah to meet PM Modi during his 2-day visit to India, check schedule