'India has avenged the Pahalgam attack, but we must remain vigilant': Retired Lt Gen KJS Dhillon India replied to the terror attacks in Pahalgam on April 22 with missile attacks in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7. India hit nine terror camps in Sialkot, Muridke, Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad, Kotli and Bhimber.

New Delhi:

Following India’s targeted strikes on terrorist camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the possibility of a retaliatory move by Pakistan cannot be ruled out, said retired Indian Army Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon in an exclusive interview with India TV. He confirmed that the recent strike was in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and emphasised the need for heightened alertness.

"India has avenged the Pahalgam attack," said Dhillon to India TV. "But we must remain vigilant. Pakistan could attempt to retaliate. However, if their actions endanger Indian civilians, they will have to face severe consequences."

Explaining the precision of India’s operation, Dhillon clarified that the strikes were directed only at those responsible for orchestrating attacks in the Pahalgam incident, which killed 26 civilians on April 22. "We did not target civilian or military infrastructure in Pakistan. Our focus was on destroying terrorist breeding grounds,” he stated.

According to him, this operation differed significantly from past ones. "This time, the list of targets was broader and deeper. The Army, Air Force, and Navy executed the operation in full coordination, which made the strike more effective and impactful."

Dhillon also addressed global security concerns, warning that the world today faces two major threats — terrorism and nuclear weapons in irresponsible hands. "Pakistan always presents that danger," he said. Referring to Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Dhillon remarked, "It’s hard to predict his next move, given his mindset."

He added that beyond military action, diplomatic efforts play a crucial role. "India enjoys broad international support, and this time, domestic political unity has been remarkable. All parties stood behind the government in its fight against terrorism."

Ending on a strong note, Dhillon praised the comprehensive targeting of terror networks like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. "This was a bold step. The Prime Minister had vowed to pursue terrorists to the ends of the earth — and we did. From Bahawalpur to Muzaffarabad, no terror camp is safe anymore. That is the message," he said.