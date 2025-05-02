'India has a NaMo missile': TDP's Nara Lokesh warns Pakistan with shout out to PM Modi Prime Minister Modi's emotional response to the Pahalgam terror attack has sparked strong political support and calls for decisive retaliation, with leaders like Nara Lokesh urging bold action against Pakistan-backed terrorism.

Hyderabad:

In a rare display of emotion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared visibly shaken during a recent meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu, recalling their interaction, noted that the usually composed PM was deeply affected by the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 Hindu pilgrims. Modi described the incident as "heartbreaking" and reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to national security, stating, "For me, the nation always comes first."

Nara Lokesh's statement

At a public rally, Nara Lokesh, General Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), expressed strong sentiments regarding the attack. He declared, "The solution to a hundred Pakistanis is the NaMo missile," using the term "NaMo" to refer to Prime Minister Modi. This statement underscores the heightened public frustration and calls for decisive action against terrorism.

Support from Andhra Pradesh leadership

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also extended his support to PM Modi, emphasising the gravity of the situation. "The Pahalgam terrorist attack has been the darkest day for the entire country," Kalyan remarked. "PM Modi is leading the country through these tough times and has assured all citizens that stern actions will be taken against the perpetrators of terrorism."

Chief Minister Naidu echoed similar sentiments, stating, "We are with you, PM Modi. The five crore people of Andhra Pradesh are with you, the entire country is with you." He commended Modi for his dedication and resolve in the face of such adversity.

National and international reactions

The Pahalgam attack has garnered widespread condemnation both domestically and internationally. Indian President Droupadi Murmu termed it a "dastardly and inhuman act," while Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called it "reprehensible." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh labelled it an "act of cowardice." Internationally, the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the attack, emphasizing that attacks against civilians are unacceptable under any circumstances.

The tragic events in Pahalgam have united political leaders across India in their call for justice and stronger measures against terrorism. Prime Minister Modi's response reflects his deep concern for the nation's safety, while leaders like Nara Lokesh advocate for robust retaliation. As investigations continue, the nation remains steadfast in its commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring the safety of its citizens.