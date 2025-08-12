India halts newspaper supply to Pakistan Embassy in tit-for-tat response over diplomatic row: Sources According to sources, Islamabad has also stopped the supply of mineral water and newspapers. Pakistan made this decision as a retaliatory action following India's Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

In a fresh development amid rising diplomatic tensions, India has reportedly stopped the supply of newspapers to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi in a reciprocal move, sources told media on Monday. This comes after Pakistan allegedly disrupted basic amenities at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, following the Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor.

What triggered the move?

According to highly placed sources, the supply of newspapers to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad was stopped by local authorities in Pakistan shortly after Operation Sindoor, India’s cross-border operation targeting terror infrastructure. In response, India decided to halt the supply of newspapers to the Pakistan High Commission based in Delhi.

Pakistan's Actions: Targeting basic needs

As per sources, the situation in Islamabad has become challenging for Indian diplomats and their families. Reports suggest that:

The piped gas supply to the Indian High Commission has been disrupted, forcing diplomats to buy gas cylinders at high prices from local markets.

Packaged drinking water supply is facing serious issues, affecting daily needs.

Local newspaper delivery to the residences of Indian officials has also been stopped.

These actions are being seen as deliberate measures to harass Indian diplomats, potentially violating international diplomatic norms.

Violation of the Vienna Convention?

Diplomatic experts point out that Pakistan’s conduct could be a serious breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which obligates host countries to ensure the smooth functioning of foreign embassies and to protect the dignity and safety of diplomats and their families.

Under the Vienna Convention, all host nations are required to facilitate the functioning of diplomatic missions, including providing access to basic utilities and ensuring unimpeded communication.

India responds firmly

In what appears to be a measured tit-for-tat, Indian authorities have halted newspaper services to the Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi. However, there is no official confirmation yet from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) or from Pakistan’s Foreign Office on the matter.

This latest diplomatic face-off underscores the deepening strain in bilateral relations, even as India continues to assert that it will respond appropriately to any attempts at provocation from Islamabad.