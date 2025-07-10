India-Greece defence bonhomie grows, sparks unease in Turkey amid missile deal buzz India's growing defence ties with Greece and Armenia including a reported missile offer have triggered unease in Turkey which views the moves as a response to its support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

India’s reported offer of a long-range indigenous cruise missile to Greece, a traditional rival of Turkey, has drawn significant attention in Ankara where media and military observers are treating it as a sign of shifting regional alignments. The reported offer, though not officially confirmed, was allegedly made during the DEFEA 2025 defence expo in Athens and involves the Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LR-LACM) developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The Turkish conservative outlet TRHaber linked the missile move directly to Turkey’s open support for Pakistan during India’s Operation Sindoor framing the offer as a calculated Indian response.

What is the LR-LACM and why it worries Ankara

The LR-LACM is a subsonic cruise missile with a reported range of 1,000 to 1,500 kilometres, capable of terrain-hugging flight to evade radar detection. It is intended for precision strikes on high-value land targets and is compatible with both mobile launchers and naval platforms.

Turkish media claims that the missile’s potential to bypass S-400 air defence systems which Ankara acquired from Russia has raised concerns. The suggestion that Greece which has ongoing maritime and airspace disputes with Turkey could acquire such a capability has been portrayed as a serious shift in regional deterrence dynamics.

Ankara’s military tilt toward Islamabad draws New Delhi’s attention

The background to this tension is Ankara’s growing strategic cooperation with Pakistan. In June 2025, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defence Minister Yasar Güler visited Islamabad pledging deeper bilateral ties across defence, energy and trade.

During the visit Turkey reportedly offered Pakistan a chance to expand its diplomatic and operational footprint in Northern Cyprus, a territory under Turkish occupation and recognised only by Ankara. The move drew comparisons in Indian strategic circles to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with both regions seen as internationally disputed zones held through military means.

Turkey also reportedly provided drones and tactical support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

India looks east of the Aegean

India’s response has been calibrated, focusing on strategic partnerships with Greece, Cyprus and Armenia, all countries with long-standing tensions with Ankara.

Greece: Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2023 visit to Athens, bilateral cooperation has expanded significantly. In 2024, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari visited Greece and talks are ongoing over potential investments in the Hellenic Aerospace Industry and Hellenic Defence Systems. The reported missile proposal fits within this growing defence equation.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2023 visit to Athens, bilateral cooperation has expanded significantly. In 2024, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari visited Greece and talks are ongoing over potential investments in the Hellenic Aerospace Industry and Hellenic Defence Systems. The reported missile proposal fits within this growing defence equation. Cyprus: Modi’s visit to Nicosia in January 2025 marked a reset in bilateral ties with both sides reaffirming support for Cyprus’s territorial sovereignty. The two nations discussed expanding cooperation in maritime security and regional stability. While there is no official confirmation, reports suggest India has offered the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to support Cyprus’s maritime security especially in the face of Turkey’s assertive naval activity in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Modi’s visit to Nicosia in January 2025 marked a reset in bilateral ties with both sides reaffirming support for Cyprus’s territorial sovereignty. The two nations discussed expanding cooperation in maritime security and regional stability. While there is no official confirmation, reports suggest India has offered the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to support Cyprus’s maritime security especially in the face of Turkey’s assertive naval activity in the Eastern Mediterranean. Armenia: India has become one of Armenia’s key defence suppliers, with deals worth over USD 400 million. Deliveries have included Pinaka rocket systems, Swathi radars and Akash surface-to-air missiles. Armenia’s clashes with Azerbaijan backed by Turkey have made Indian weapon systems a crucial part of Yerevan’s defence planning.

Turkish media targets Rafale, seeks to weaken India-Greece alignment

Turkish outlets have also targeted the Rafale fighter jets which are operated by both India and Greece. One report by TRHaber questioned the aircraft’s effectiveness during Operation Sindoor, suggesting without sources that Greece was rethinking its Rafale purchases.

India’s Rafales, backed by X-Guard electronic decoys reportedly neutralised several Turkish-origin drones, including the Bayraktar TB2 during Operation Sindoor. The poor performance of Turkish drones has raised concerns in Ankara over potential export losses. Reports that India rejected a technical audit by Dassault Aviation also appear baseless, as neither the Indian Air Force nor the manufacturer has issued any such statement.