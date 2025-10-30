India gets 6-month exemption from American sanctions for Chabahar Port in Iran, says MEA MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India continues to engage with the United States to finalise a trade agreement that serves the interests of both nations. He added that discussions remain active across various bilateral and strategic domains.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (October 30) confirmed that the United States (US) has granted India a six-month exemption from its sanctions framework on the Chabahar Port project in Iran. The move comes amid New Delhi’s ongoing engagement with Washington on strategic and economic issues, including trade negotiations and global energy security.

What is the strategic importance of 'Chabahar Port'?

The Chabahar Port, located in southeastern Iran, serves as a crucial maritime link for India to access Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan. The project, developed jointly by India and Iran, is vital for regional connectivity and for promoting trade and infrastructure development in partnership with landlocked countries.

Officials highlighted that the exemption recognises Chabahar's role in advancing international objectives such as humanitarian support and economic stability in the region. By allowing India to continue operations and development at the port, the United States has acknowledged the port's geopolitical importance in promoting alternate trade routes in West and Central Asia.

Ongoing dialogue with the United States

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India “remains engaged with the United States to conclude a mutually beneficial trade deal,” adding that discussions between the two sides continue to address issues of bilateral and strategic interest. The waiver, he suggested, reflects a pragmatic understanding of India’s regional development priorities.

Policy on Russian oil and energy security

Responding to questions about recently imposed US sanctions on Russian oil companies, Jaiswal noted that India is “studying the implications” of these measures. He emphasized that New Delhi’s decisions on energy procurement are guided by national interests and the evolving dynamics of the global oil market.

“Our position on the larger question of energy sourcing is well known,” Jaiswal added, underscoring that India’s policy is aimed at ensuring affordable and reliable energy supplies from diverse sources to meet the needs of its 1.4 billion citizens.

Balancing strategic and economic interests

The developments underline India’s continued efforts to balance its strategic partnerships with both Washington and Moscow while safeguarding its economic priorities. The temporary exemption for Chabahar Port is expected to support ongoing infrastructure efforts and reinforce India’s standing as a key partner in regional connectivity initiatives.