India gets 58th tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi hails move Madhav Tiger Reserve: Madhya Pradesh, referred to as the 'Tiger State of India,' now proudly hosts nine tiger reserves across the state.

Madhav Tiger Reserve: India has added the 58th Tiger Reserve to its tally, with the latest entrant being Madhav Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that Madhav Tiger Reserve is the 9th such reserve in the state.

In an X post, the Union Minister said, "58th roar and counting! With historic emphasis laid on restoring the ecological diversity on planet Earth by PM Shri @narendramodi ji, India continues to make great strides in environmental protection and wildlife conservation."

"Thrilled to announce that the country has added the 58th Tiger Reserve to its tally with the latest entrant being Madhya Pradesh’s Madhav Tiger Reserve. This is MP’s 9th Tiger Reserve. I congratulate all wildlife lovers and conservationists. The development is a testament to the relentless efforts of our forest officials who are selflessly working towards the cause," Yadav said.

PM Modi hails move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the development of India, adding the 58th tiger reserve to its tally with Madhya Pradesh's Madhav Tiger Reserve, and said it was "amazing news for wildlife lovers".

Tagging Yadav's post, Modi said on X, "Amazing news for wildlife lovers! India is blessed with wildlife diversity and a culture that celebrates wildlife. We will always be at the forefront of protecting animals and contributing to a sustainable planet."

