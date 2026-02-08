India, France eye 300 million euro deal for SCALP cruise missiles used in Op Sindoor to hit Pak terror camps The SCALP missiles were launched by the Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets along with the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to take out the terrorist headquarters in Muridke and Bahawalpur districts of Pakistan.

New Delhi:

India and France are moving towards finalising a major Euro 300 million defence deal for the procurement of a substantial number of SCALP cruise missiles, which were used by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to destroy terror headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba inside Pakistan during Operation Sindoor last year.

A significant number of SCALP Cruise missiles are being ordered by the Indian Air Force from France, and discussions are underway. A decision in this regard is expected to be made soon, defence officials told ANI.

SCALP missiles were used during Operation Sindoor

The SCALP missiles were deployed from Rafale fighter jets alongside BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to carry out precision strikes on terrorist targets in Pakistan's Muridke and Bahawalpur districts. Officials said the targets were completely destroyed with pinpoint accuracy.

Following the successful strikes on the night of May 6-7, the IAF again employed cruise missiles extensively to hit Pakistan Air Force bases. In these operations, the IAF targeted 12 major PAF airbases, destroying several high-value assets, including fighter aircraft and surveillance planes on the ground.

The SCALP cruise missiles form a key part of the Rafale weapons package and will continue to be used with the IAF's Rafale fleet.

IAF to buy Meteor air-to-air missiles

The Air Force is also in the process of placing a large order for Meteor air-to-air missiles to further strengthen the combat capability of the Rafale jets. The Meteor missile will also be integrated with the 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets ordered for the Indian Navy, which are expected to be inducted over the next three to four years.

In view of the strong performance of Rafale jets during Operation Sindoor and the evolving regional security environment, the Indian Air Force is preparing to place an order for an additional 114 Rafale combat aircraft. The proposal is likely to be taken up by the Defence Acquisition Council in the coming days.

With these acquisitions, Rafale aircraft are set to become the backbone of the Indian Air Force, with their numbers expected to reach around 200 over the next 10 to 15 years.

