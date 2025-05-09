India foils fresh Pakistani missile and drone attacks on military bases | What we know so far The Indian military thwarted fresh attempts by Pakistan to target military installations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and other key locations using drones and missiles on Thursday night. The defence ministry confirmed that Indian air defence systems successfully intercepted the threats.

New Delhi:

The Indian military on Thursday night thwarted fresh attempts by Pakistan to target military installations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and other locations as tensions escalated between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Sirens and explosions were reported in Akhnoor, Samba, Baramulla, Kupwara, and several other areas as Indian forces conducted extensive night aerial surveillance along the border. The defence ministry later affirmed that India remains "fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people."

"Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir today," a defence ministry spokesperson said. "The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). No casualties or material losses were reported," the official added, noting that the confrontation has entered its second day, further escalating the tense standoff.

Military sources said that the Pakistani military also attempted to strike key locations in Jammu's Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia towns, but the attacks were effectively blocked by India's air defence systems.

Indian retaliation hits Pakistani air defences

In a counter-strike on Thursday morning, the Indian military launched kamikaze drones, targeting and destroying a Pakistani air defence system in Lahore. The defence ministry said Indian armed forces targeted radars and air defence installations at several locations in Pakistan, responding to the escalating conflict with "equal intensity." "It has been reliably learnt that an air defence system at Lahore has been neutralised," the ministry said in a statement, underscoring the scale of the Indian response.

Retaliation for Pahalgam terror attack

The latest skirmishes come less than 24 hours after India repelled a similar wave of drone and missile attacks by Pakistan. On Wednesday, the defence ministry said Pakistani forces had attempted to strike military installations in 15 cities across northern and western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj. In retaliation for the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Indian forces carried out precision strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

India vows robust defence amid rising tensions

As the standoff deepens, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty, warning that any attempt to take advantage of India's restraint will face a firm response. "India has always played the role of a responsible nation, exercising great restraint and believing in resolving issues through dialogue," Singh said. "However, if anyone tries to take advantage of this restraint, they will face quality action," he added, underscoring India's resolve to protect its territory.

(Based on PTI inputs)