India first nation to meet goals of agreements of Paris G20: PM Modi at India Energy Week 2025

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi addresses India Energy Week 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the opening ceremony of India Energy Week 2025 virtually and said in the last 10 years, India has become the 5th largest economy and the Centre has doubled solar generation capacity. “Today, India is the 3rd largest solar power-generating nation... Our non-fossil fuel energy has tripled. India is the first nation to meet the goals of the agreements of the Paris G20,” he said.

PM Modi further added that every expert in the world says that the 21st century belongs to India. He went on to say that India is not only driving its own growth but also the world's and our energy sector has an important role in it. “India's energy ambitions stand on 5 pillars. We have resources, brilliant minds, economic strength, political stability, strategic geography and commitment to global sustainability... The next two decades are very important for 'Viksit Bharat' and we are going to achieve a lot of milestones in the next 5 years,” he said.

While addressing the India Energy Week 2025, PM Modi said we are encouraging our brilliant minds to innovate. “Third, we have economic strength and political stability. Fourth, India has strategic geography that makes energy trade more lucrative and easier. Fifth, India is committed for global sustainability,” he said.

He also added that the next two decades are very crucial for 'Viksit Bharat'. “In the next five years, we will be crossing several big milestones. Several of our energy goals have been aligned according to 2030 deadline. We want to add 500-gigawatt renewable energy capacity by the year 2030. Indian Railways has kept a target of net zero carbon emission by 2030. Out targets may look very ambitious, however, whatever India has achieved in the last 10 years gives us the confidence that we will achieve these targets too,” he stated.