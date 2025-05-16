India fired 15 BrahMos missiles to dismantle Pakistan's air defence system during Operation Sindoor In response to Pakistan’s drone attacks, the Indian Armed Forces launched coordinated attacks the next morning by targetting Pakistani air defence radars, including one in Lahore.

In its retaliatory response to Pahalgam terror attack, India last week fractured the backbone of Pakistan Air Force and its military by destroying its 11 of total 13 air bases on the night of May 9-10 by the Indian Air Force. The IAF carried out Operation Sindoor to hit Pakistani air bases to destroy their infrastructure and air defence network including the HQ-9 missile systems from China.

15 BrahMos missiles dismantle Pakistani air bases

During Operation Sindoor, India fired 15 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles at Pakistani air bases, causing significant damage to their air defence systems and command centres. The Indian Air Force used Su-30 MKI fighter jets to launch the BrahMos missiles that are capable of flying at three times the speed of sound.

The strikes were launched after Pakistan attempted to attack several military targets in northern and western India during the night of May 7-8 with Turkish drones and missiles. Thet areas that were targetted included Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Bhuj. However, India’s Integrated Air Defence systems successfully intercepted all missiles and drones.

IAF targeted high-value Pakistani air force infrastructure

In response to Pakistan’s drone attacks, the Indian Armed Forces launched coordinated attacks the next morning by targetting Pakistani air defence radars, including one in Lahore. On May 9-10, the IAF intensified its response and targetted high-value Pakistani air force infrastructure.

During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force used pilotless target aircraft to provoke Pakistani radars and air defence systems into action. After they were activated, India deployed Harop kamikaze drones to disable and damage those systems. This action from the IAF paved the way for further missile attacks using BrahMos and Scalp cruise missiles.

After facing strong strikes from India, the Pakistan Air Force was forced to move its aircraft to rear bases due to the extent of damage.

Know all about Brahmos missiles

Jointly developed by India and Russia, BrahMos is a long-range supersonic cruise missile that was used to atrget 11 air bases in Pakistan. Known for its speed and accuracy, these supersonic missile operates on the ‘Fire and Forget’ principle. This missile can reach speeds close to Mach 3 and strike targets up to 290 km away with high precision.

The missile’s two-stage propulsion system, stealth features, and advanced guidance technology make it hard to detect and intercept. This missile can carry a conventional warhead of up to 300 kg and can fly as high as 15 km or as low as 10 meters, depending on the mission requirements.