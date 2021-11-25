Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India's fertility rate drops below replacement level for the first time: Details.

Highlights Total Fertility Rates declined from 2.2 to 2.0 at national level

CPR increased substantially from 54% to 67% at all-India level

Institutional births have increased substantially from 79 pc to 89 pc at all-India level

India Fertility Rate News: In an indication that the population growth in the country is stabilising, India's fertility, the average of number of children per woman, has declined further to 2.0 from 2.2 reported in 2015-16. As per the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS) released by the Union Health Ministry, all Phase 2 states have achieved replacement level of fertility (2.1) except Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

The survey also showed that use of modern methods of contraceptives has also increased in almost all states and Union Territories.

Key Takeaways of 2019-21 National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5):

1. The Total Fertility Rates (TFR), an average number of children per women has further declined from 2.2 to 2.0 at the national level and all 14 States/UT’s ranging from 1.4 in Chandigarh to 2.4 in Uttar Pradesh. All Phase-II States have achieved replacement level of fertility (2.1) except Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

2. Overall Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR) has increased substantially from 54% to 67% at all-India level and in almost all Phase-II States/UTswith an exception of Punjab. The use of modern methods of contraceptives has also increased in almost all States/UTs.

3. Unmet needs of family Planning have witnessed a significant decline from 13 per cent to 9 per cent at all-India level and in most of the Phase-II States/UTs. The unmet need for spacing which remained a major issue in India in the past has come down to less than 10 per cent in all the States except Jharkhand (12%), Arunachal Pradesh (13%) and Uttar Pradesh(13%).

Full immunization drive among children aged 12-23 months has recorded a substantial improvement from 62 per cent to 76 per cent at all-India level.11out of 14 States/UTs has more than three-fourth of children aged 12-23 months with fully immunization and it is highest (90%) for Odisha.

5. Institutional births have increased substantially from 79 per cent to 89 percent at all-India Level. Institutional delivery is 100 per cent in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu and more than 90 per cent in 7 States/UTs out of 12 PhaseII States/UTs.

However, anaemia among children and women continues to be a cause of concern, the survey showed. More than half of the children and women (including pregnant women) are anemic in all the phase-II States/UTs and all-India level compared to NFHS4, in spite of the substantial increase in the composition of iron-folic acid (IFA) tablets by pregnant women for 180 days or more, it added.

