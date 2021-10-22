Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India facilitated vaccination better than countries with good health systems: Ashwini Vaishnaw.

As India completed the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, India has facilitated vaccination better than countries with good health systems.

"A major part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution of the fight against COVID was to have extensive vaccination across the country. India facilitated vaccination better than countries with better health systems. 100 cr vaccination is an important milestone of that resolution," said Vaishnaw.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with health care workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive allowing all above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

(With ANI inputs)

