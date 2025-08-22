India extends airspace ban on Pakistani aircraft till September 23 The restrictions have now been extended until September 23, continuing the series of periodic renewals by Indian authorities. Under the order, Pakistani commercial as well as military aircraft remain barred from using Indian airspace.

New Delhi:

India has once again extended its airspace closure for Pakistan-registered aircraft, including those operated, owned, or leased by Pakistani airlines or operators. The extension also applies to military flights, according to the latest Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).

Ban extended till late September

The restrictions will now remain in place until 23rd September 2025, marking a continuation of the ban that has been periodically renewed by Indian authorities. The measure effectively prevents Pakistani commercial and military aircraft from entering Indian airspace.

Strategic context

The decision comes amid ongoing friction between New Delhi and Islamabad. Analysts view the extended NOTAM as part of India’s broader security calculus, reflecting heightened caution on overflight permissions for Pakistani aircraft.

India extended airspace ban on Pakistani aircraft: MoS Murlidhar Mohol

Earlier, the Centre had officially extended the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricting Pakistani civil and military aircraft from entering Indian airspace until August 23, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol announced. “This extension reflects continued strategic considerations and is in line with prevailing security protocols,” Mohol posted on X. The previous NOTAM was set to expire on July 24. This follows successive extensions since the first notification, which was issued on May 1 and initially valid until May 23.

Linked to post-Pahalgam measures and Operation Sindoor

The restrictions were first enforced in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, where 26 people, including one foreigner, were killed. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure inside Pakistan, and announced a raft of punitive measures- including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Attari border crossing, and downgrading of diplomatic ties.

Since April 30, Indian airspace has been barred to Pakistani-registered aircraft, as well as planes operated, owned, or leased by Pakistani airlines and operators, including military flights.