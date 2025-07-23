India extends airspace ban on Pakistani aircraft till August 23 The restrictions on Pakistani aircrafts were first put during Operation Sindoor, due to increased hostilities between the neighbouring nations in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which killed 26 people, including one foreign national on April 22.

New Delhi:

India has extended the ban on Pakistani aircraft from entering its airspace till August 23, 2025. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol informed that a fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued on Tuesday. The decision is aligned with ongoing strategic considerations and is in line with prevailing security protocols.

'Extension due to prevailing security protocols'

"The Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricting Pakistani aircraft from entering Indian airspace has been officially extended until 23rd August 2025. This extension reflects continued strategic considerations and is in line with prevailing security protocols," MoS Mohol said in a post on X.

The previous NOTAM was going to expire on July 24 (Thursday). Earlier on June 24, the ministry had announced a month-long extension of the NOTAM restricting Pakistani aircraft coming into India. The first NOTAM by India was valid from May 1 to May 23.

As per the NOTAM, Indian airspace will not be available for Pakistan-registered aircraft and aircraft operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators, including military flights.

The Indian airspace has been closed for planes operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators, including military flights, since April 30.

Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian flights till August 24

This move came in response to Pakistan's earlier decision to prohibit Indian flights from using its airspace.

Pakistan has extended the closure of its airspace for flights operated by Indian airlines by another month, till August 24, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) announced last week. The restriction applies to all aircraft owned, operated, or leased by Indian airlines- both civilian and military.

A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued on Friday (July 18) took effect at 3:50 pm, and the updated ban will remain in force until 5:19 am on August 24 (Sunday).

Timeline of the airspace standoff-

April 22: Terror attack in Pahalgam kills 26.

Terror attack in Pahalgam kills 26. April 24: Pakistan closes airspace to Indian flights.

Pakistan closes airspace to Indian flights. April 30: India reciprocates with an airspace ban on Pakistani aircraft.

India reciprocates with an airspace ban on Pakistani aircraft. Since May: Both countries have repeatedly extended the restrictions.

Also Read:

Also Read: